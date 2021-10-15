How to fortify the library in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood has plenty of objectives when moving through a Chapter level, including fortifying a library in Act 1. These objectives set it apart from the previous Left 4 Dead games, but they take some more effort beyond moving through each chapter level.

Fortifying the library in Back 4 Blood

Players must buttress the library in Back 4 Blood (image via Turtle Neck Studios)

When players have enough fortification materials for the library section of Act 1's Book Worm, they will need to find six windows for objective completion. Having a full squad of Cleaners in multiplayer will make the process far easier in Back 4 Blood.

There are typically three windows on the first floor of the library and three on the second floor. Ridden will continue to spawn throughout the process, but it can be beneficial to clear each floor before progressing to the main "fortify" objective.

Each window will take three boards to completely fortify, so players should keep track of how many they have picked up. In total, it will take 18 boards to patch up the windows in Back 4 Blood, and progress to the next section.

Steps before fortifying the windows in the Back 4 Blood library

The objective of fortifying the library in Back 4 Blood is part of Act 1 in Book Worms. If the name didn't give it away, players will have to spend some time as bookworms as they ward off hordes of Ridden.

The beginning of the mission will immediately bring them into a library, as they leave the safe room and move towards the objective.

Players will be tasked with fortifying and boarding up six different windows within the area, which is where the library fortification comes from. Without that objective completed, the Ridden will continue to attack and the Cleaners won't be able to progress.

Within the library in Back 4 Blood, the area is dark and Ridden will spawn in separate hordes throughout the entire process. Anyone completing this part of Act 1 will need fortification materials in the form of boards, which can be found around the library.

There is a staircase on the right, near the safe room that leads to the second floor of the library. On both floors, players will be able to look for the fortification material they need, but caution should be taken against the Stingers hanging around the map.

