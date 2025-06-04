How to fullscreen Deltarune

Deltarune's full release is finally here, and fans are quite excited for it. The game's story is divided into multiple chapters that have been released gradually, with the first two coming out in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Now, the complete version featuring four full chapters has launched globally on June 4, 2025. With its blend of humor, heart, and turn-based battles, many new players are jumping into the game for the first time with high hopes, since after all, it's connected to the indie superhit Undertale.
Interestingly, some PC users have been facing a frustrating issue where the game opens in a small window or appears fullscreen but still has borders. On that note, here's how to enter true fullscreen in Deltarune.
How to fullscreen and fix another known issue in Deltarune
To make Deltarune go fullscreen on Windows, press Alt + Enter or simply hit F4. This is officially mentioned on the game’s website and works instantly in most cases. However, don’t confuse this with Alt + F4, which will close the entire game and make you lose your progress.
Sadly, there’s no way to save this setting permanently. So every time the game opens in windowed mode again, just press the same shortcut to return to fullscreen immediately. This fullscreen issue is only known to affect the Windows version of Deltarune. If you’re playing on Nintendo Switch 2 or any other platform, the game should open and run in fullscreen without any need for adjustments.
Another issue listed on the official website is specific to Chapter 4 on Nintendo devices. Some players get stuck when they see a chat bubble and can’t progress further. If this happens to you, just press the X button to open the Menu, and then select Resume. This should immediately fix the issue and allow you to continue the game without losing progress.
That’s everything you must know to enjoy Deltarune without technical hiccups. The great news is that the developers have confirmed any future chapters of the game will be completely free, making the current release worth it at the price of $24.99. You can check out the full game and support the developer by visiting the official website here.
