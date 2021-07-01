How to furnish golden roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires its players to craft many DIY items, be it for utility or decoration. Naturally, some of these items are tougher to craft than others. It's more challenging in that they require players to complete certain extra steps to achieve their goals. One such difficult item to craft, or in this case grow, is the golden rose. However, the results are completely worth it.

This article delves deep into a step-by-step guide to growing a golden rose on any player's Animal Crossing island.

Growing a golden rose in Animal Crossing is no mean feat

There are a few things players have to do in preparation for growing golden roses on their Animal Crossing island. The first thing to do is get a 5-star rating for their island and maintain that rating for at least 15 days.

5-star island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo Life)

Getting a 5-star rating requires quite a bit of effort, as players need to have 10 different villagers on their island, along with many fences and bridges, trees, and flowers. There must be several items on their island as well, consisting of DIY items, seasonal items, and items bought from Nook's Corner.

Once players have achieved a 5-star rating, they have to maintain it for at least 15 days, which they can do by logging into the game every day and playing it. After this, Isabelle will give them a DIY recipe for a golden watering can. The resources required for this are a gold nugget and a regular watering can.

Golden watering can result in Animal Crossing (Image via IGN)

Once the player gets the golden watering can, they need to water black roses with it. If they do not have black roses, they can cross-pollinate red roses to get black roses.

Placing black roses in multiple places across the map in a checkerboard pattern increases the chances of growing golden roses. While in most cases, the golden roses appear the very next day. Sometimes they may not. Do not lose patience. Keep watering the roses using the golden watering can, and you will see results in a few days.

As expected, golden roses sell a lot more Bells than ordinary flowers. Golden roses sell for 1000 Bells each. However, they are mostly used to increase the aesthetic value of an island, as they are a mark of an Animal Crossing veteran.

