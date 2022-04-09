How to gain early access to the Hello Neighbor 2 beta?

Hello Neighbor 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the sleeper-hit 2017 indie stealth-horror experience. The game is still several months away, but players can get a taste of the action right away if they choose.

While the game will not be officially released until December 6, 2022, there are a couple of ways players can try it before then. The game features both a beta release and an early access option for dedicated fans of the franchise.

The Hello Neighbor 2 Beta

Hello Neighbor 2 fans who'd like to start their investigation right now can simply pre-purchase the game from any online seller. The beta is available right now, and players can join the exclusive trial period by pre-purchasing from Steam, or the PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox Store.

The beta opened up on April 7 and is set to remain open until the game's full release date in December. Players get instant access to the exclusive beta as soon as they pre-order the game.

Early Access in Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor Games @NeighborGamesHQ

Hello Neighbor 2 pre-orders are OUT NOW! Get instant beta access with your pre-order!🗝️



Book your ticket now:

🎟️

Pre-orders available now on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Game Store! It’s time to shed some light on the mystery of Raven Brooks!Hello Neighbor 2 pre-orders are OUT NOW! Get instant beta access with your pre-order!🗝️Book your ticket now:🎟️ tblink.co/HelloNeighbor2 Pre-orders available now on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Game Store! It’s time to shed some light on the mystery of Raven Brooks!Hello Neighbor 2 pre-orders are OUT NOW! Get instant beta access with your pre-order!🗝️ Book your ticket now:🎟️tblink.co/HelloNeighbor2Pre-orders available now on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Game Store! https://t.co/qDkHsS3Osy

tinyBuild's newest horror adventure will let pre-order players jump into the beta right away, but the full game is still far off. Luckily, players can also buy their way into the full experience a few days early if they so choose.

The game has a Deluxe Edition which comes with some solid additional goodies. The Deluxe Edition includes three DLC packs and five days of early access. Players can get into the full game on December 1, 2022, with the Deluxe Edition.

The three DLC packs will come with the game on its release date and include a ton of fun new content. Hello-Copter features an RC drone that can be piloted over the town of Raven Brook. Late Fees features a library where the player must sneak around and investigate. Back to School pits the player against an old schoolhouse to seek out some mysteriously missing kids.

The Standard Edition of Hello Neighbor 2 comes in at $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition costs $59.99. Increasing the game's cost only brings it to the average rate for a triple-A title, in exchange for three DLC packs and five days of early access.

The closed beta is available to those who pre-purchase the game at either tier, so any player can buy it now and start playing right away. The team has stated that while the beta will give the players a taste of the game, the big secrets will stay hidden until the full release.

Hello Neighbor 2 allows players to choose their own investment and begin the experience early. Just pre-order for the beta and grab the Deluxe Edition for five days of early access.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul