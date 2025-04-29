How to gain more Tokens in the Guilded Nightmarket Event in Wuthering Waves

The Guilded Nightmarket Event in Wuthering Waves allows you to obtain a plethora of rewards that you can exchange for certain tokens. These can be earned by completing a set of challenges, allowing you to exchange them for rewards like exclusive event weapons, Radiant Tides, and more. This event is part of the Wuthering Waves First Anniversary and will last till the final week of the 2.3 update.
Let's take a look at how to obtain the Tokens in the Guilded Nightmarket Event in Wuthering Waves.
How to get Tokens for the Guilded Nightmarket Event in Wuthering Waves
There are a few ways of obtaining the Tokens, where you must complete a set of challenges during the event period. Here are the methods using which you can obtain them:
1) Activity Tasks
This particular event is tied to the others featured in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. Complete a set of particular challenges from the other events to obtain these tokens. You can check these tasks from the Activity Tasks tab in the Guilded Nightmarket Event in Wuthering Waves.
2) Resonator Convene
Summoning your character of choice using Astrites or Radiant Tides is also a great way to obtain these Tokens. You will get some based on the number of convenes you have performed, and hitting each milestone will grant you more Tokens.
3) Weapon Convene
Similar to the Resonator Convene system, use your Astrite or Forging Tides on the weapon banner to obtain these Guilded Nightmarket Tokens.
How to use the Guilded Nightmarket Tokens
The Guilded Nightmarket Tokens can be used to obtain rewards such as Radiant Tides, cosmetics, and weapons exclusive to the events from prior patches and more. Simply go to the event page for the Guilded Nightmarket, and you will find the items that you can obtain by exchanging Tokens.
Once you have spent a certain amount of these Guilded Nightmarket Tokens, more rewards will be unlocked that you can buy. But keep in mind that if you have obtained the rewards from the older events, such as exclusive weapons, you won't be able to buy them a second time.
The Guilded Nightmarket event in Wuthering Waves will last till the final week of the patch, so make sure to grab any rewards that you might want. You can get upto 10x Radiant Tides by completing this event.
