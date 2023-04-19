HoYoverse has released a new Hangout event, Ever Silent Stars, for Layla in the latest Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Fans can take this opportunity to meet her once again and hang out with her. Her quest series has six different possible endings, and the outcome generally depends on the choices made by the player at varying stages of the quest.

Fans can earn up to 90 Primogems and unlock three achievements by completing all six routes of Layla's Hangout event. This guide will showcase all three of these achievements and explain how to earn them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Hangout guide: Get three achievements by completing Layla's Ever Silent Star event

Secret of Seelie and the Star-Lit Sky

Get the first achievement by completing the second hangout ending (Image via HoYoverse)

The first hidden achievement that can be obtained while doing Layla's Hangout event is the Secret of Seelie and the Star-Lit Sky worth five Primogems. Fans can achieve this by simply completing the second ending - The Price to Pay and Its Returns.

She's Already Tense

Unlock the second achievement with low stress level (Image via HoYoverse)

To accomplish this hidden achievement, Genshin Impact fans must complete the fourth ending, A Matter of Course, of Layla's Hangout event without increasing her stress level. At the Remedial Measures checkpoint, an NPC will ask Layla about her research theory, which will throw her off, and fans will receive three choices to proceed with the quest.

The two options on the right will lead to the fourth ending; meanwhile, the option on the left will lead to the fifth ending. The vital thing to note here is that only the "Don't be nervous. Just explain what you've learned." choice on the right will unlock the secret achievement. Picking the other option won't affect the ending. However, it will increase Layla's stress level by one and won't unlock the achievement.

Additionally, at the Thesis Defense Practice checkpoint, Genshin Impact fans must choose "Can you briefly describe the application of the law of triple-orbit shift calculation?" to reach the fourth ending.

The Name is Layla

Complete all six endings to get the final achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

The final achievement called The Name is Layla worth 20 Primogems. To unlock this achievement, one must complete all six endings of Layla's hangout event, Ever Silent Star.

Fans who still haven't started or are stuck at a checkpoint in Layla's quest series can follow this complete Hangout Event guide that shows how to reach all six endings - Genshin Impact Layla hangout guide: All 6 endings and choices

