Genshin Impact Layla hangout guide: All 6 endings and choices

Layla, a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact, finally received her hangout event in the version 3.6 update. Her hangout event, Ever Silent Stars, has six endings and will reward players with 90 Primogems and other rewards. Additionally, players can also unlock three achievements from this Layla hangout event. With six different finishes to unlock, players must carefully consider their choices to see all possible outcomes.

This guide will provide an in-depth look at all the options and outcomes available in Layla's Hangout event, allowing players to maximize their time with this Genshin Impact character.

Genshin Impact: Guide to 'A Moment of Respite' and 5 other endings for Layla's hangout event

Here is a list of all the endings for Layla's hangout in Genshin Impact:

That Which Remains Unspoken The Price to Pay and its Returns Once Bitten, Twice Shy A Matter of Course The Stars' Expectations A Moment of Respite

It is important to note that players will need two story keys to unlock and start Layla's hangout event. They must also complete Sumeru's Archon Quest, "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises," before they can begin her hangout event.

That Which Remains Unspoken

To reach this ending in Genshin Impact, players will need to start with "Drowsing Evening Star" and choose the following choices:

Drowsing Evening Star: It sounds sketchy, but I'll check it out with you.

It sounds sketchy, but I'll check it out with you. Dislocated Dialogue: It might be messing with you.

It might be messing with you. Compiling Clues: Interpret Books Checkout Logs. Interpret and associate The Wisdom Seelie's True Identity with Sighting Location. Select the new text entry "The Wisdom Seelie's Behavioral Logic" that appeared and submit the conclusion

The Price to Pay and its Returns

Genshin Impact players can start at the "Disclocated Dialogue" checkpoint and make different choices. To reach the second ending for the Layla hangout event, select the following options:

Dislocated Dialogue: I'll search for the answer with you.

I'll search for the answer with you. The Road to Failure: Seelie probably wants to do more than criticize you for the past. Why don't you try facing your challenge head-on?

Reaching this ending will also unlock an achievement called "Secret of the Seelie and the Star-Lit Sky."

Once Bitten, Twice Shy

Players can start at the "The Road to Failure" checkpoint in Genshin Impact. Choose the following options in Layla's hangout to reach this ending in the game:

The Road to Failure: Let's take a break from searching and rest briefly.

Let's take a break from searching and rest briefly. An Exasperating Prank: No critical choices here

A Matter of Course

Genshin Impact players must start the hangout event from the first checkpoint and choose an entirely different narrative. Follow these choices to reach the fourth ending:

Drowsing Evening Star: It's too risky to rely on some fishy legend to complete your thesis.

A Change of Pace: Why don't we try facing the problem head-on?

Remedial Measures: Don't be nervous. Just explain what you've learned.

Thesis Defense Practice: Can you briefly describe the application of the law of triple-orbit shift calculation?

Reaching this ending with Layla's anxiety levels at zero will unlock another new achievement called "She's Already Tense."

The Stars' Expectations

Genshin Impact players can reach the fifth ending from two different checkpoints. If they are starting with the 'Thesis Defense Practice,' they can choose the following choice:

Do you know about "The Great Machine?"

They can also start with the 'Remedial Measures' checkpoint and choose this choice to unlock this ending:

If you mess this up, you won't be able to gain his trust.

A Moment of Respite

To reach this last ending in Genshin Impact, players can start from the "A Change of Pace" checkpoint and choose the following choices:

A Change of Pace: It sounds like we need to find a way for you to relax completely

All checkpoints after those mentioned above do not have any story-changing triggers. Hence, Genshin Impact players can choose any dialog and reach this route. Once players have unlocked all the endings, they will open the "The Name is Layla" achievement.

