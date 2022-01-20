How to get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $18

Xbox and PC owners are now, for a limited time, able to get their hands on three months of Game Pass Ultimate subscription for just $18.

Players can enable this via a code that can be purchased through Eneba, which is an online game-key store based out of Kaunas, Lithuania.

To those unaware, Eneba is a third-party marketplace for games that was founded in 2018, making them relatively new in the online key store industry. They do not directly sell any games or even gift cards, but rather, provide a platform for other merchants to sell them at heavy discounts.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass Diversify your Hellfolio



Grab these sweet cosmetic packs with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your console or PC now Diversify your HellfolioGrab these sweet cosmetic packs with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your console or PC now https://t.co/6WP6gIXVZP

This is one of the reasons why Game Pass Ultimate codes are up for grabs at a much cheaper rate, as many sellers are selling 3 months of subscription plans for a minimum of $18. Usually Xbox Live Gold sells for $60 annually, while the Game Pass goes for $15 a month.

Should players invest in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes from Eneba?

Customers often treat third-party marketplaces like Eneba as gray market sites, as there are so many in the online world, with websites like these just trying to scam people for their hard-earned cash.

The suspicions around Eneba arise from the singular fact that while it’s completely legal and a legitimate business, they do not sell products themselves, but primarily rely on unofficial merchants. This is what often makes people feel that they are getting scammed every time they think of opting for websites like these for cheap game codes and subscription plans.

Fortunately, in the three years that they have been active, Eneba has worked to change much of that perspective and has garnered a loyal base of followers.

The amount of positive user reviews is also very high on websites like Trustpilot, and at least 83% of the userbase feel that they are most definitely a trusted source for discounted game keys and subscription codes.

Also Read Article Continues below

While it’s still advised for customers to proceed with caution when opting into products from Eneba, the marketplace does seem reliable as of now.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider