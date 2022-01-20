10 best FPS games to play on Xbox Game Pass

One of the most popular genres in video games are first-person shooters. Year after year, a number of popular titles have been added to the collection of FPS. The games range from putting players in the trenches of WWI, guardians protecting Earth with the power of Light, the inexperienced pilot and his BT and embodying the characters from the Star Wars universe.

Xbox Game Pass has done a commendable job at building up a varied library of games, old and new, for its subscribers. Players with a subscription also get access to a number of new releases on day one. This article focuses on the best FPS games to experience on Xbox Game Pass.

10 FPS games on Xbox Game Pass that players will be excited to get into

The Xbox Game Pass catalog at the moment has a number of exciting FPS games for players to immerse themselves in. With more titles being added, players are unlikely to run out of games to explore.

10 FPS games to check out on Xbox Game Pass

1) Destiny 2

Developer - Bungie.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5.

Destiny 2 has been one of the most popular FPS games for nearly half a decade now. Upon release, praise was given on how the game managed to remain true to the feel of its predecessor while making notable improvements, especially in gameplay.

Players play as guardians who are protecting the last city of Earth with the power of Light against the threats of the Darkness, in mostly a PvE experience. The developers have regularly put out new content as expansion packs further exploring the story. The upcoming update is called The Witch Queen and will be released on February 22, 2022.

2) Prey

Developer - Arkane Studios.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.

This FPS on Xbox Game Pass includes both role-playing and stealth elements as it puts players in the hostile environment of a space station as Morgan Yu while trying to survive against the aliens known as the Typhon.

Players will explore the open world environment of Talos I and have a number of tools to deal with difficulties during the gameplay. Prey was warmly received by the critics and had two expansions added to it after release.

3) Doom Eternal

Developer - id Software.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Switch.

As any FPS affecianados will know, Doom is the game that started it all for the FPS genre - often cited as one of the greatest games ever made. The latest installation, Doom Eternal, does a great job in continuing the legacy of the series. The game is sequel to Doom (2016) and the fifth main game of the series.

Following the story of its predecessor, the protagonist is the Doomguy who is on a mission to save Earth from the evil plans of Maykr. Players are also advised to check out Doom (1993) which is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

4) Wolfenstein: The New Order

Developer - MachineGames.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360 & One, PlayStation 3 & 4.

Along with Doom, Wolfenstein 3D was one of the genre defining games for FPS. Wolfenstein: The New Order perfectly encapsulated everything that is dearly loved by players and critics alike. The game takes place in 1960 and is set in an alternate timeline where "the Nazis won World War II and took over the world."

Players step into the shoes of William "B.J." Blazkowicz, a war veteran who is trying to foil the Nazis and their plans for ruling the world. The game was nominated for a number of awards and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pick this title up to experience a distinct FPS experience.

5) Battlefield 1

Developer - DICE.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.

The grand scale of Battlefield 1 with its massive all-out battles and a detailed World War I setting makes it a must-pick for an Xbox Game Pass owner who wants to try FPS games. The 2016 title was both a critical and commercial success, and the immensity of its weapons and vehicles made it a beloved addition to the series.

6) Halo Infinite

Developer - 343 Industries.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S.

Considered a perfect Halo entry, Halo Infinite gets almost everything right with what it offers and injects life back into the iconic series. The multiplayer was released ahead of the campaign. The co-op is fast-paced and has a number of different modes along with new additions like ability pickups.

The campaign focuses on Master Chief's fight against the Banished on Zeta Halo. It must be said that for those who want to experience Halo to its fullest, they must try out the Halo The Master Chief Collection which is available on the Xbox Game Pass too.

7) Rainbow Six Siege

Developer - Ubisoft Montreal.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5.

For a seven-year-old title, it is remarkable how Rainbow Six Siege has managed to remain relevant among players with a 30-Day average player number of 45k. The game heavily focuses on fast-paced action, environmental destruction and teamwork and cooperation to complete objectives.

The updates that the developers have continued to push out on Rainbow Six Siege to make it one of the best multiplayer games. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, along with the new Rainbow Six Extration, on January 20, 2022.

8) Star Wars Battlefront 2

Developer - DICE.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.

Xbox Game Pass owners can jump into the galaxy far, far away to immerse themselves in an FPS experience set on the iconic planets of the Star Wars universe. There are a number of multiplayer modes in Star Wars Battlefront 2 that players can choose to indulge in where Galactic Assault and Supremacy showcases the epic nature of Star Wars.

The single-player campaign follows the character of Iden Versio, who is "the commander of an Imperial special ops squad, who defects to the New Republic after becoming disillusioned with the Galactic Empire's tactics."

9) Titanfall 2

Developer - Respawn Entertainment.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.

It is imperative for any FPS lover to experience this title at least once. Sequel to the 2014 multiplayer game Titanfall, Titanfall 2 introduced a single player campaign. It turned out to be a masterstroke, as the campaign received critical acclaim and was quickly recognized as a masterpiece with special praise showered on the level designs and traversal mechanics.

Players don the role of Jack Cooper, who tries to bond with the Titan BT-7274 and stop the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation from destroying the Militia planet Harmony. The 'cause and effect' aspect of the game is exceptionally executed and an enthralling chapter that players will get to experience.

10) Superhot Mind Control Delete

Developer - Superhot Team.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch.

This is probably the most unique FPS game among the ones mentioned in this article. Superhot Mind Control Delete is a standalone expansion of the Superhot series that is available on the Xbox Game Pass. There is nothing much to be said about the metanarrative story of the game or the visuals which are minimalistic geometric figures.

What sets it apart is the gameplay mechanics of how time passes within the game. The tagline for the game states: "Time Moves Only When You Move." Time moves forward when the player shoots or makes a move. Superhot takes the typical gameplay of shooters and turns it more time strategy-based, as players take a moment to decide their next movement while time stands almost still.

