How Titanfall 2's Northstar mod solves the problem that should have been patched out years ago

Titanfall 2 has been attacked by hackers for years now. Knowing that any match could drop out at any moment because of hackers ruins the gameplay, but the Northstar mod has fixed a lot of that. Back in December 2021, the Northstar mod dropped and completely bypassed the game’s servers and allowed players to run individual servers.

It’s a problem that has no sign of going away and rumor says that one or two hackers with a grudge are responsible for the crashes. Fans can now enjoy the game again, thanks to Northstar.

The constant DDoS attacks have ruined Titanfall 2 for players

The days of robotic parkour are back, all thanks to Northstar. This mod does so much more than simply halt the DDoS attacks though. The crashes have been going on for years, with no end in sight, and having a way around it is a joy for many. The attacks overwhelm Titanfall’s servers, making them unplayable. Northstar, the mod that has been released, gives the game a classic server browsing system.

I've seen a few people asking if this "gets rid of attacks", and the short answer is yes. If an attacker wants to crash your server, they will have to track down the server's IP address. Private games not on the master server will be impossible to track down & crash.

These servers do lack some things players love, like progression and the skilled AI, but they trade this in for safety. Instead of relying on Respawns’ centralized servers, the matchmaking lobbies are run by the players themselves. That means the hackers would have to hack individual players to drop servers and even if they did, another player could just host the same server.

With a rabid fanbase, Titanfall 2’s Northstar mod lets players enjoy the game again. Since Respawn Entertainment has not patched out whatever backdoor lets DDoS attack, Northstar has stepped in to save the day.

It’s so much more than simply “playing Titanfall 2” again though. The players who run servers determine what maps and modes are available, and they can also make further changes. Do you want to add a new mode to the game, like Hide & Seek? That’s entirely possible now.

After being constantly attacked by hackers, I finally got to play Titanfall 2 today through the Northstar mod. It was incredible. Thank you modders

While Titanfall 2 mods and custom modes aren’t new, Northstar allows these to be seen in a whole new light and played without fear of disconnecting for no reason. Even if Titanfall 2’s original servers go down, this will keep the game alive for years to come. As long as there are fans of the mech shooter, it will live on.

John Nguyen @IrrelevantJohn Titanfall 2 is finally playable online again thanks to the Northstar client! RIP Console players. Titanfall 2 is finally playable online again thanks to the Northstar client! RIP Console players. https://t.co/eG3MalElcc

The community reaction has been decidedly positive, with fans of the game saying that Titanfall is saved, thanks to Northstar, or that it’s simply incredible to play the game again. Unfortunately, the console players are left out in the cold on this one. Fans of the game are happy, but disappointed that console users can’t get in on the action.

MoDen31 @MoDen31_



Sure they have rights. But will Respawn/EA bother enforcing them? Northstar has made them money since you need a copy of Titanfall 2 to play and plenty of people have picked it up solely because of this mod. They'd also be drawing attention to an issue that they won't solve.

There’s also been a discussion of potential action taken by EA or Respawn. One fan pointed out that legally, EA could call for the removal of the Northstar mod, but it would not be in their best interest to do so. Players who want to enjoy it have to own the game, which just means more money for EA and Respawn. It also solves a problem the developers cannot, or have not done after all these years. So in a big way, Northstar has saved Titanfall 2 on PC. It's a gorgeous, exciting game that often doesn't get enough credit. Now, more players can dive in and enjoy some mecha action.

