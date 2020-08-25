Titanfall 2 vs Fortnite: How Titanfall 2 deserves more credit than it gets

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world. It has a total net worth of more than $2 billion and more than 350 million registered players, as of April 2020. This is despite a recent trend where various notable content creators have criticised Fortnite and exposed various in-game issues.

On the other hand, Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooting game which is the sequel to 2014’s Titanfall. The game was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA Sports. If the Metacritic.com reviews are anything to go by, Titanfall 2 is one of the most innovative shooting games- with a ‘masterpiece’ of game design- and is often compared with Fortnite.

On the whole, Titanfall 2 has received widespread critical acclaim, something which has not translated in sales. While EA expected the game to sell around 10 million copies in its first year, according to financial firm Morgan Stanley, it sold no more than 4 million copies.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

Regardless, there are many people who consider Titanfall 2 to be comprehensively better than games such as Fortnite. In this article, we look at the reasons why.

Titanfall 2 vs Fortnite: Does Titanfall 2 deserve more credit?

Fortnite’s meteoric rise in popularity can be traced to a variety of reasons. However, on gameplay alone, Fortnite successfully combined the building mechanic of a game such as Minecraft with a first-person shooting mechanism that thrived as part of a battle-royale theme.

However, when it comes to unique features, Titanfall 2 is not at all behind. Players have the ability to wall-jump, grapple on tall buildings, double-jump and climb on buildings without breaking a stride. The sheer pace of the movement alone has given a fluid, rather exhilarating overall feel to the game.

Image Credits: acceleratedideas.com

The game has what is called the ‘Titan Meter’, which fills up when you kill opponents, inflict damage or complete challenges. Once fully filled, players can summon their chosen ‘titan’, who are metal Transformers-like beings that have special abilities. Players can choose to disembark their titans, after which they follow the player around and attack nearby enemies.

The graphics and the overall feel of the game are simply phenomenal and life-like, with futuristic architecture and a variety of game modes for players to choose from. Compared to games such as Fortnite, Titanfall 2 has a variety of unique multiplayer game-modes that are as dynamic as one would expect from a high-quality shooting game.

Image Credits: gameskinny.com

Finally, in addition to the above, Titanfall 2 has a single-player story campaign where players control Third Class Rifleman, Jack Cooper. The mode offers a lot of customisations, allows dialogue selection to a great extent and has various multiple paths and avenues to explore.

All in all, Titanfall 2 is an astounding game and deserves the same kind of attention as games like Fortnite.