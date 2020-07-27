Fortnite Net Worth: How much money does the battle royale game make?

Fortnite is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world. As of May 2020, it has a total user base of more than 350 million. Since 2018, the game has registered revenues of more than a Billion, every year. Since its release, Fortnite has expanded to all major platforms (including mobile phones and tablets).

What sets Fortnite apart from other battle royale games is the lack of focus on violence and goriness, and more on cartoonish animations and colourful equipment. This has made the game quite popular among teenagers and pre-teens.

In this article, we discuss Fortnite’s Net Worth and determine how much money it can make in 2020.

Fortnite Net Worth: How much money does the game make?

According to a report by Fox Business, the Fortnite franchise’s Net Worth is estimated to be of around $2 Billion. The game was released in 2017, and promptly created a buzz among the gaming community.

By the end of November 2017, the game already had more than 30 million users. It managed to garner an addition 95 million users within the next 15 months. In March 2019, the game had more than 125 million players.

Till date, 2018 has proved to be the most successful year for Fortnite, with earnings of more than $2.4 Billion in total. This, however, was followed by the year 2019, which saw a comparative lack of new content.

Quite a few other issues with the game were brought to the foreground by notable streamers and Content creators like Ninja and SypherPK.

Regardless, Fortnite was still the highest-earning online multiplayer game by quite a margin, beating the second-placed Nexon’s Dungeon Fighter Online by over $200 million. In 2019, Epic Games made $1.8 Billion from Fortnite, which is a considerable decrease if you compare it to 2018’s figures.

Regardless, the developers have responded quite strongly, and have come up with quite a lot of new content, including equipment and elaborate map changes.

Further, the much-awaited release of cars, along with Atlantis POI is sure to re-ignite worldwide interest in the game. Hence in 2020, Fortnite is set to make more than what it did last year, and might as well break the $2 Billion barrier for a second time in three years.