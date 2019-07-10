Should you play Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2019?

The state of Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2019

We all know about Star Wars Battlefront 2 by now, at least what happened when the game initially launched in 2017. The game was a pay-to-win mess at launch, to such an egregious level that it single-handedly started the conversation regarding the efficacy of lootboxes, its dangerous relationship with gambling addiction leading Belgium to ban lootboxes and leading other countries to have a conversation about it.

It got so bad that Disney had to step in and tell Electronic Arts to take out the lootboxes but the damage had been done. In many fields, especially video games, first impressions are sometimes the only impression and BF2 had one of the worst in gaming history. It may have tarnished the reputation of the game and the series permanently. However, in 2019. Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a totally different beast altogether and genuinely one of the best multiplayer shooter experiences this generation.

In this article, we'll take a look at the state of Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2019, from the effect the new content has had on the game to the lingering issues the game still has. Lastly, we'll take a look at whether you should play Battlefront 2 in 2019.

What's new in 2019?

A ton of content has been added since launch

A ton has been added to Star Wars Battlefront 2 since it's disastrous launch in 2017 including new heroes like Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi to one of the latest updates which introduced Droidekas to the game. There are also new maps as well as the Capital Supremacy which was added last March.

However, we shouldn't forget that most of this content should have been in the game when it launched.

Gameplay in 2019

DICE have done a great job in balancing the game

At launch, I found Battlefront 2 unbalanced and a little frustrating to play. However, it's much more balanced in 2019 and the improved light sabre combat is immediately noticeable.

Progression in 2019

DICE have revamped progression

Lootboxes and pay-to-win elements are gone from the game but there is still a premium currency to buy cosmetics. However, the prices of cosmetics are still on the higher side when you compare it to how many Credits you earn per match.

The Campaign in 2019

The campaign is forgettable at best

The campaign hasn't really changed much since launch, except for the chapter that was added soon after launch. The campaign os BF2 is terrible in my opinion, and the expansion didn't help much. If you haven't played the campaign already you aren't really missing much.

Should you play Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2019?

Droidekas are in Battlefront 2 now

In one word, yes. Star Wars Battlefront 2 is one of the most fun multiplayer games of this generation. Despite all the issues at launch, Battlefront 2 has managed to rise like a proverbial Phoenix from the ashes, giving the game a second chance. However, it's sad that the game's reputation will probably never recover from EA's greed.

If you're one of those people who don't want to give EA your hard-earned money, I'd still suggest you pick up a second-hand copy and give this a shot. It's a ton of fun.

