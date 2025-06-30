Blizzard Entertainment has offered a chance for players to get their hands on not one, but four Epic Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2. It's great for developers to incentivize players to grind the game, maximizing their play time, and simultaneously rewarding them for the same.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can unlock all four free Epic Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.

How to unlock 4 Epic Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2 for free

To celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 17, the developers released a few challenges that players could complete in the game. OW2 Season 17 debuted on June 24, 2025, and this promotional pack was supposed to be available from June 24, 2025, till June 30, 2025. However, seeing the popular response from the community, Blizzard Entertainment has decided to extend the duration of this promotional event by another week, until July 7, 2025.

This is great news for fans who have been unable to complete the in-game challenges and get their share of the Loot Boxes offered to the community. With the extension of the timeline by a week, quite a large chunk of players, who would've otherwise missed it, can now grind through the challenges and get their hands on these items.

That said, here's a detailed look at the challenges you have to complete in order to unlock 4 Epic Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2 for free:

Player must complete a total of 17 Matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or Stadium game modes within OW2.

Upon fulfilling the criteria, you will be eligible to unlock all four Loot Boxes in the game. Though their rarity has been classified as 'Epic', Blizzard Entertainment has stated that unlocking the final Loot Box will unveil a Legendary-rarity cosmetic or in-game item. It's a fantastic way to reward the community for spending time queuing up and completing matches across the different core game modes within the title.

That's everything that you need to know about unlocking free Epic Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

