How to get 750 Clash of Clans Golden Boots for free?

The 750 Clash of Clans Golden Boots pack can be obtained for free from the in-game shop by leveraging the latest Google offer. This offer is available exclusively on PC to promote the installation of Google Play Games beta software, which allows mobile games to run on a PC. Therefore, players must have access to a PC to claim this reward.

According to this offer, players will get a discount based on their geographical location while purchasing the Clash of Clans items. The United States players get a discount of 4 USD, while the Indian players enjoy 300 INR worth of discount.

With this discount, the 750 Clash of Clans Golden Boots pack can be easily purchased without spending any money. Additionally, players can use this offer to buy Haaland-themed decorations or a Gold Pass at a discounted rate.

This article highlights all the steps needed to claim 750 Clash of Clans Golden Boots from the in-game store.

Steps to get 750 Clash of Clans Golden Boots

Google Play Games beta website (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the steps you must follow to get the desired reward in the game:

Search Google Play Games beta on the search bar and click the first option to open the software installation page. On this page, select the Download Beta button to proceed. Once the download process is completed, open the setup and click on the Install button. Open the installed software and search and install Clash of Clans in it. Run the game and log in to your account with the required credentials. Go to the in-game shop. Search and click on the pack showing 750 Clash of Clans Golden Boots. Complete the remaining transaction process by paying zero amount to get the reward.

It's worth noting that this offer is only applicable to countries that have access to the Google Play Games beta version. Players belonging to these regions should claim the reward urgently before its eventual expiry.

Players can use the acquired Golden Boots to purchase various in-game items from the Event's Trader's shop. These items range from precious packs of Ores to various magic items, such as Builder Potion and Research Potion. Additionally, they can acquire a further 270 Clash of Clans Golden Boots to get more rewards from the shop.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback