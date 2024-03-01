How to get 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card in FC Mobile for free

EA Sports recently announced a free giveaway of the 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card in FC Mobile to celebrate the Belgian midfielder's stunning performance in the midweek game against Luton Town, where Manchester City emerged with a 6-2 victory. The 91 OVR CM card has boosted attributes, making it a lucrative item in the title.

The announcement has already created a huge buzz amongst FC Mobile players who have always wanted to get a Kevin de Bruyne card.

What steps should you follow to get the free 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card in FC Mobile?

While some FC Mobile players worldwide have collected the 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card in FC Mobile for free, many have yet to do so.

EA Sports' message on gifting 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card to FC Mobile players (Image via EA Sports)

You can get the free card by following a few easy steps. Here's a look at the step-by-step guide that both existing and new users can follow to get the 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card:

For New Users:

Step 1: Download and install FC Mobile

Download and install FC Mobile Step 2: Complete the entire tutorial (Kickoff)

Complete the entire tutorial (Kickoff) Step 3 : Restart the game

: Restart the game Step 4: Click on the prompted message

Click on the prompted message Step 5: Collect the 91 Moments Kevin de Bruyne card

For Existing Users:

Step 1 : Login into FC Mobile.

: Login into FC Mobile. Step 2 : Click on the prompted message

: Click on the prompted message Step 3: Collect the 91 Moments Kevin de Bruyne card

What are the best stats of the 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card in FC Mobile?

91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card in FC Mobile has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Like the TOTY 24 card, Kevin De Bruyne's Moments card has great stats. Here's a look at the stats:

Pace : 72

: 72 Shooting : 88

: 88 Passing : 94

: 94 Dribbling : 85

: 85 Defending : 62

: 62 Physical : 74

: 74 Skill move: Roulette

The card also has a high Attacking and medium Defensive work rate, making the player a threat to the opponent's midfield.

The 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card in FC Mobile can easily be slotted into the many players' main lineups. Doing so will likely help them win more Division Rivals matches.

What are the other available cards of Kevin De Bruyne in FC Mobile?

Besides the 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card, five card variants of the midfield maestro are available in FC Mobile. Here's a look at all the available other cards of Kevin De Bruyne:

91 CM Base card

92 CM Rivals card

92 CM Founders card

94 CM TOTY 24 card

96 CM UTOTY 24 card

While all the cards mentioned above can be traded at high prices in the in-game Market, the free 91 Moments Kevin De Bruyne card is untradeable.