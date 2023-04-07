How to get 95-rated Vinny Castilla in MLB The Show 23 for free

MLB The Show 23 is a definitive baseball game from San Diego Studio that's set to receive some interesting content updates, player additions in the form of cards, and more very soon. You can even obtain some free players if you're not interested in spending money on card packs. One such free card is Vinny Castilla, who's being featured in MLB The Show 23's See Ball, Hit Ball event.

As is the case with most modern video games, the baseball title is frequently revitalized with such events, encouraging players to participate and claim free rewards. The See Ball, Hit Ball event officially kicks off this Friday on April 7, 2023. If you prefer playing MLB The Show 23 offline, this is a great time to hop into online events in the Diamond Dynasty mode.

Obtaining the 95-rated Vinny Castilla card in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



Reach wins and add Awards Vinny Castilla to the squad.



#MLBTheShow See Ball, Hit Ball Event is coming this Friday!Reachwins and add Awards Vinny Castilla to the squad. See Ball, Hit Ball Event is coming this Friday! 💪👀Reach 1️⃣5️⃣ wins and add Awards Vinny Castilla to the squad. #MLBTheShow https://t.co/kDHT51MUPY

The Diamond Dynasty mode of MLB The Show 23 allows you to craft your dream team and have a strong roster of players that can help you win matches in online events. The See Ball, Hit Ball event brings you the opportunity to grab a Vinny Castilla card with an overall rating of 95.

To obtain this strong card, you must procure fifteen wins in the duration of this event. While several baseball fans have already crafted strong teams with high overall ratings, you cannot ignore the specialty of each and every card that's brought to the game. Vinny Castilla card’s rating arrives with his excellent potential as a Third Baseman (3B).

To win matches, you'll need to have a team that’s well-versed in all tactics apart from power hitting. It's imperative that you consistently update your roster with players that have certain strong attributes. The new Vinny Castilla card features the player's 1997 version, with the words Silver Slugger etched on it.

If you're just beginning your journey in the baseball title, this is the perfect time to participate in the See Ball, Hit Ball online event and obtain Vinny Castilla to fortify your third base fielding and thwart your opposition’s scoring strategies. Vinny Castilla played for the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies in his eventful career.

This card variant, however, gives you the Vinny Castilla that was associated with the Colorado Rockies, accurately depicting his real-life affiliation with the team in 1997. In addition to a Third Baseman, you can further bolster your other fielding positions, so feel free to peruse this list of the five best Second Basemen (2B) in MLB The Show 23.

More about the game

MLB The Show 23 consists of a plethora of interesting game modes like Road to the Show (RTTS), Franchise, Career, and others for you to participate in. If you're struggling to find ways to obtain experience points (XP), you can check out this guide on the fastest way to grind XP in the game.

The recently released title has an in-depth pitching mode as well as a vast variety of batting stances to choose from. Furthermore, you can even create your own custom stances in the game and experiment with them until you find your desired stance that enables you to score runs.

