How to get Afflicted Blood in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

With many Monster Hunter Rise players diving head first into the new Sunbreak expansion content, reaching the endgame is inevitable. Faced with more daunting beasts in the later stages of the game, these players may find themselves in need of some better equipment to help deal with the threats.

Keeping the need for equipment in mind, this results in players needing to collect higher tiers of resources in order to craft them. Some of the best equipment falls under the category of "rarity 10". However, most of this equipment requires the usage of Afflicted resources, one of them being Afflicted Blood.

With these resources being in high demand and of such rarity, players may need some general pointers when it comes to collecting Afflicted Blood. Luckily, grinding for specific resources in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is easier than most players might think. So how can they find this Afflicted Blood?

Grinding for Afflicted Blood in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

An afflicted creature in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

As many players are aware, Afflicted resources can only be obtained from Afflicted creatures. These are new types of monsters added to the Sunbreak Expansion, and they only appear in a new type of quest: Anomoly Quests, which sends players out on hunts to track and kill these Afflicted beasts.

Like every other monster in the game, resources can be collected from these Afflicted beasts by carving them after killing them. After taking them down, they have a 20% chance to yield their assigned Afflicted resource. Each part break has an additional 20% chance to yield an extra Afflicted part after the fight.

Unfortunately, not every monster can yield every different Afflicted resource. With every Anomoly Quest on the selection screen only showing the monsters that appear in the area at the time, a bit of research is required when searching for one specific Afflicted resource. But which monster hosts Afflicted Blood specifically?

With mostly eight monsters total for each star ranking, and up to 31 different Afflicted monsters in total, it can be a bit confusing to determine which drop gives which resource. To narrow down the player's options, Afflicted Blood is only dropped by monsters in Two-Star Anomoly Quests in the game, and only by 4 of them.

Tetranadon

A Tetranadon as it appears in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

The first of these monsters that can drop the Afflicted Blood is the kappa-like Tetranadon. These goofy-looking beasts are native to the Jungle area in Monster Hunter Rise and are weakest to Thunder and Fire element attacks.

Diamyo Hermitaur

What's a good monster-killing game without a giant crab enemy? Luckily, this game provides, in the form of the Diamyo Hermitaur - a monster is native to the Jungle area and weakest to Thunder-element attacks.

Bishaten

The Bishaten as it appears in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

The Bishaten also has a chance to drop Afflicted Blood from its Anomoly Quest. This Fanged Beast monster lives in the Jungle area and is weak to Fire and Ice element attacks.

Khezu

The final monster players can encounter that have a chance at dropping Afflicted Blood is the Khezu. This monster is weak to Fire attacks and can be found in many places in the game. Players may come across it at the Red Stronghold, Frost Islands, and Lava Caverns.

