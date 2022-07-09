How to get Pale Steak in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is all about slaying monsters and harvesting them for monster parts to craft powerful weapons and armor, and the new expansion pack has introduced more monsters for hunters to track down and defeat.

As there isn’t any auction house for monster materials, to craft unique gears, players have to go out into the wild and hunt specific monsters that drop specific materials.

Upgrades are equally important in the world of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Upgrading armors increases the longevity of the armor. Usually, the materials required to upgrade an armor are mentioned in the name of the armor. For example, the Velociprey set requires parts that can be only acquired from Velociprey.

Among the various monster parts, Pale Steak is notoriously hard to obtain. Consequently, Monster Hunter players are having a tough time finding it. Here is a guide for players on how to obtain Pale Steak in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Defeat the Khezu to harvest Pale Steak in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

If players are after Pale Steak, the only creature they should focus on is the Khezu, the fearsome longneck flying wyvern without eyes. It’s the only creature that drops Pale Steak as a reward, which isn’t surprising considering the Khezu has a pale complexion.

To even have a chance of obtaining Pale Steak from a Khezu, players have to hunt down either a High Rank Khezu or Master Rank Khezu. Here are the chances of Pale Steak dropping from a High Rank Khezu:

As a target reward : 18%

: 18% As a capture reward : 10%

: 10% By breaking its head: 12%

It may be tempting to hunt a Master Rank Khezu. However, it isn’t as rewarding as it may seem. Pale steak can only be obtained by breaking the Khezu’s head on Master Rank, and the difference between the drop chances of pale steak from High Rank Khezu and Master Rank is only a meager 4%.

Unless the player specifically requires Master Rank materials, such as Frozen Stiffbone, it is more efficient to hunt for a High Rank Khezu.

Here is every High Rank quest a Khezu shows up in:

Study the Switch Axe

Night of the Khezu

Shadows Over the Frost

Zin and Yang

Omnidirectional Threats

Out of the five High Rank Hub Quests, the most efficient route is the Night of the Khezu, which is also a Key Quest. When attempting to acquire Pale Steak in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players should try and break the Khezu’s head before killing it. We also suggest bringing along a Follower, provided the Sunbreak expansion is installed.

