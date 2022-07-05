What drops can you get from Velociprey in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the latest expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, is available for PC and Nintendo Switch players. There are new features to try out — like the Followers system — and new weapons and armor to craft, which is par for the course.

The main point is obviously to hunt monsters. It is right there in the title.

In doing so, users can carve the monsters they find (and hunt) and essentially remove their parts to craft, like Chipped Oldbone. The gear is then used for hunting stronger monsters, meaning Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has a fantastic gameplay loop.

While the game is full of large, hulking creatures to locate and defeat, there are also smaller animals. Many are pretty helpful in gathering crafting materials. Even the smaller ones can pose a problem, though.

One monster that fits that description is Velociprey, and they have been in the Monster Hunter series on multiple occasions, alongside the Velocidrome. Monster Hunter fans should find Velocipray as soon as possible, as these tiny creatures have valuable materials.

Velociprey in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak drop valuable materials for crafting armor and weapons

Velociprey have several valuable materials that can be carved from their corpses. Since they typically come in small packs, farming them for their item drops is straightforward.

Here is what Velociprey can drop in the Sunbreak expansion:

Velociprey Shard : There is a 48% chance you’ll get these from carving.

: There is a 48% chance you’ll get these from carving. Velociprey Thickhide : These have a 32% chance of dropping from carving.

: These have a 32% chance of dropping from carving. Tough Claw: Carving Velociprey has a 20% of dropping Tough Claws.

What makes hunting Velociprey so compelling is that every Master Rank material they drop is used in crafting the Master Rank armor set, the Velociprey set. It is one of several new sets released in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Wearing all five pieces grants a set bonus of +3 to all resistances, a helpful stat to have early on in the Sunbreak expansion. Before crafting the Velociprey set, gamers need Eltalite Ore, Massive Monster Bones, Sapphiron Ore, and Overgrown Stiffbones.

Where to find Velociprey in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Should Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players wish to hunt Velociprey down, knowing where to find them is the best information. The good news is that these creatures are introduced early in the expansion.

As soon as users enter the Sunbreak expansion, they will immediately gain access to the Jungle zone. This is important because the Jungle is what Velociprey call home, wandering about like hyenas. Keep an eye out for a raptor-like creature with a blue hide, stripes, and a fin on its head.

Those eager to hunt Velociprey in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak should not underestimate them. These beasts move in packs, so attacking one will cause the others to become hostile.

They are small but fast, so keep track of their location before going in for the kill.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far