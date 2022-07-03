How to get Chipped Oldbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the new downloadable content expansion for the franchise and is finally here after a long period of anticipation. With new characters, stories, weapons, armor, and most importantly, new monsters, it has already proven to be well worth the wait. New materials have made their way to the game as well.

Collecting resources is one of the most crucial parts of the franchise's gameplay. After all, how can players expect to take down monsters without the proper tools to do so? However, with all the new monsters and areas, it may be a bit complicated to track down and collect each of these new materials for crafting such equipment.

One of the new materials players can expect to encounter in their playthrough is the Chipped Oldbone. More specifically, those who are looking to craft the Gore and Lunagaron armor sets will ned to obtain a fair amount of these if they want to complete these sets. But where can players expect to obtain their supply?

Farming for Chipped Oldbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The new Citadel area in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

Along with all of the new content for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, new areas have been brought to the game as well. The Citadel is one of these, and it features a variety of interesting flora, as well as differing landscapes and environments, including forests, tundras, and a ruined castle.

While other materials would require the player to slay a certain creature a certain way to maximize the drop chance for the material, these are a bit simpler. Chipped Oldbones can only be obtained from looting certain points on the map. These points are fairly common in Monster Hunter Rise, so seeing them return in Sunbreak should not surprise experienced players.

Unsurprisingly, they can find Chipped Oldbones by looting bone piles. While these points are fairly common around the map, Chipped Oldbones have a rarity rating of 8, which can make them a bit of a chore to farm quickly and consistently. This has not stopped dedicated players from formulating a method.

Master rank bone piles in the Citadel are the only places to find this material in the game. With this in mind, players may have a hard time tracking down these sites of interest on their first couple of visits to the area in Monster Hunter Rise. However, once players get their bearings on the map, finding these bones gets a lot easier.

Of course, it is a lot more likely that players will get their hands on these Chipped Oldbones before they decide to pursue the sets of armor that require them. Players may even decide to loot any bone pile they come across without even considering the material they have uncovered; the game rewards this mindset.

Luckily, players only need to collect three Chipped Oldbones to craft one of each of the pieces that require this material. The Gore Helmet requires one while the Lunagaron Coil requires two. Due to the low amount of the material required, it is entirely likely that players will not have to farm at all as they may have them already.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far