Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What is Awegite and how to get it

Sunbreak, the highly anticipated new expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, was finally released on June 30 for players around the world, on both Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Hunter games have always been about tracking and ultimately slaying huge and hulking monsters across lush and varied locations, either solo or in co-op with up to three other players. In these hunts, players' weapons and armor of choice are crucial, defining their playstyle and how effective they will be in hunting the monsters.

All weapons, decorations, and armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise can be crafted and subsequently upgraded by players using specific resources that they can find and farm in the game. Although these resources are plentiful, they can often be hard to find. Here, we take a look at Awegite, a rare resource, what it is, and how players can find, farm, and potentially use it in the game.

Farming Awegite in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and its uses

What is Awegite in Sunbreak

Based on the in-game description of Awegite in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, these resources are:

"An ore of alluring brilliance. Its patterns shift in response to the observer's mood."

The Awegite is classified as Ore in the game, with a rarity of 8 and sell price of 1200 Zenny.

How to find and farm Awegite in Sunbreak

Awegite can only be found in Master Rank maps, which Sunbreak introduced to the franchise. Like Monster Hunter World and its expansion Iceborne, Sunbreak's Master Rank includes tougher and more meaner versions of returning as well as new monsters that players can hunt for better rewards.

In Master Rank, the monsters that are returning from the base game exhibit slightly altered attack patterns, and at times even extended combo chains. They are also much more aggressive and deal a higher amount of damage.

Thus, it is imperative that players be well prepared with proper weapons and gear before tackling the Master Rank maps.

Awegite can only be found on the Master Rank map of the Shrine Ruins in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Players can farm Awegite from the various blue and white mining outcrops littered around the map.

The most notable areas of the Master Rank Shrine Ruins map where Awegite can be found are:

Area 1: Near bamboo ridge, north of the large clearing.

Area 5: Mining outcrop at the left side of the clearing, past the Torii gate near the top of the hill.

Area 5: Inside a small cave to the west of the ravine trail.

Area 5: Near the ravine lined with small Torii gates.

Area 13: Bamboo growth near the southeastern edge of the waterfall.

Where to use Awegite in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Awegite is used as a forging material to craft and upgrade various weapons and armor pieces in the game. It should be noted that Awegite is usually needed to craft Master Rank Kamura Weapons. These weapons are fairly easy to make and act as the perfect weapons for early Master Rank battles.

We hope this guide will help players in finding and farming Awegite in the game, so that they can craft the weapons and armor of their choice and set out on numerous hunting adventures in Sunbreak.

