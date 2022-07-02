Every location for Jungle Buddy Recon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Fast-traveling is a useful feature in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and can be done with the Buddy Recon System.

Sub-camps aren't always the most efficient way to fast-travel, making the Buddy Recon System crucial for those who want to move from an area without wasting too much time.

It is a bit limited, however. The Buddy Recon System in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can only be used once per mission. This makes finding all of them in the Jungle very important, so multiple choices are available.

All Buddy Recon locations in the Jungle of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Buddy Recon locations in the Jungle may be the easiest ones to come across in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The process is very straightforward as the spots are out in the open.

They do take a bit of climbing, but it is a nice luxury to have fast-travel points with a high ground advantage. This lets players scout out their immediate surroundings when they arrive before making their next move.

Buddy Recon 1

Find the first Jungle Buddy Recon location here (Image via Capcom)

The first Buddy Recon location in the Jungle is very close to area 7. It is a direct shot south of the area and sits at the top of the mountain there. Players can find it next to a hollowed out tree.

Press A on the Buddy Recon when it is found to unlock it for use. Moving here through the Buddy Recon System provides easy access to the nearby beach to the southwest.

Buddy Recon 2

Find the second Jungle Buddy Recon location here (Image via Capcom)

The second Buddy Recoin can be found on the east side of the map. It sits along a ridge that is near both area 9 and area 2. On the map, players can look at the digits to make a small triangle with a point above it to the north.

That's where the Buddy Recon is. Although it is on the highest point of the ridge, it is more out in the open than the first one, making it much easier to spot. Find it next to a small tree right by the edge of the ridge for cliffside fast-travel access.

How to use the Buddy Recon system

Players in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will need to head to Buddy Plaza after completing two Master Rank quests. This area will unlock the option for them to use the Buddy Recon System after speaking with the Felyne Chief.

Players can find any of the Buddy Recon locations on the map. They can set their Buddy in that spot before going on an adventure and will even find them there if they travel to it on foot.

Fast-traveling to a Buddy Recon point does cost Kamura Points, which varies depending on the distance and location itself. Just head to the map and select the location, and fast-travel to the Buddy that has been placed there.

