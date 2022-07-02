How to find Sapphiron Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Sapphiron Ore is one of the earliest upgrade materials players can find in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion.

The material can be used to improve a player's weapons and armor during the early and middle stages of the game. It is extremely easy to find.

There's a strong chance that players will come across Sapphiron Ore in the Jungle region. It doesn't matter if the player is on a hunt or an expedition; they will surely come across the material.

Sapphiron Ore is one of the most common materials in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The outcrops of the Jungle level should have plenty Sapphiron Ore (Image via Capcom)

Sapphiron Ore is a very common resource drop from the mining outcrops of the Jungle level. As with every map in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, there are blue and white outcrops to look for.

The blue outcrops have what the game calls "run-of-the-mill" ores available for mining. The white ones, on the other hand, are home to uncommon and potentially rare ores.

The Jungle level has more white outcrops than blue ones, but Sapphiron Ore can come from both of them. It is best to create a farming path after learning which ones have the best chance of dropping the ore.

Here are all of the blue mining outcrops to find Sapphiron Ore:

Southeast of area 10 at the coast of the body of water

In the northern portion of area 8

In the gray-colored terrain far north of area 7

Here are all of the white outcrops marked on the map:

On the edge of the map, north of area 2

Directly north of area 8

West of the outcrop to the north of area 8

Northwest of area 7

A short distance northwest of area 6 toward the very middle of the Jungle map

Most white outcrops in the Jungle level of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are easy to spot from a distance. Players don't need to find a hidden cavern or pass through a treacherous location to locate them.

Players can start north of the main camp to begin the farming path for Sapphiron Ore. They can continue northwest and circle around the mountain from there.

Players should move throughout the map in formation to hit all of the outcrops.

There should be enough time between visiting the locations for the outcrops to spawn more Sapphiron Ore. This way, players can continuously loop around the Jungle level to get as much Sapphiron Ore as necessary.

Players are recommended to use the farming method while out on a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expedition rather than a hunt. This will keep the focus on finding the ore rather than taking down a monster.

That's not to say it isn't possible to farm it while focused on a monster hunt. There are plenty of outcrops that players will come across while hunting the various beasts of the game. However, it may just take players off track.

