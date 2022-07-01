What time does Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak release?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is finally coming to PC and the Nintendo Switch. Fans will once again face off against vicious creatures in a new, strange land. That means more weapons, armor, and new features.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch at different times depending on the time zone. For some, it technically releases on June 29, 2022, but for others, the date will be June 30, 2022. Here are the exact times that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases for PC and Nintendo Switch.

The release times for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on PC and Nintendo Switch

Release times for MHR: Rise on PC

For those who purchased the game on PC through Steam, here are the release times:

June 30 : 4.00 am UTC

: 4.00 am UTC June 30 : 500 am BST

: 500 am BST June 30 : 100 pm JST

: 100 pm JST June 30 : 200 pm AEST

: 200 pm AEST June 30: 400 pm NZST

Once it is available in your region, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be unlocked, and you will be able to play it. Do keep in mind that a big 22 GB patch will need to be downloaded beforehand in order to access the new content.

Release times for MHR: Rise on Nintendo Switch

Similar to PC players, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has varying release windows, but Nintendo’s official support page on the Nintendo eShop is a bit more vague. According to Nintendo, “digital-only software will usually be available at 9.00 am Pacific Time on the day of release.” Taking that into consideration, the time zones would then translate to:

June 30 : 10.00 am MT

: 10.00 am MT June 30 : 11.00 am CT

: 11.00 am CT June 30 : 12.00 pm ET

: 12.00 pm ET June 30 : 4.00 pm UTC

: 4.00 pm UTC June 30: 5.00 pm BST

Unlike PC players, Nintendo Switch owners can start pre-downloading the content ahead of time. It is only half as large as the PC patch at 10.1 GB, but it is still a fairly chunky patch. While it can be pre-downloaded, the game will not be playable until it is officially released, so players should keep an eye on the timer.

How to unlock the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC

There are a few prerequisites that players have to complete before the DLC content can be accessed in the game. These include:

Purchase the base game, Monster Hunter Rise Complete Serpent Goddess of Thunder, a 7-star hub quest

The first prerequisite is obvious. After all, Sunbreak is DLC, so the base game is required. To meet the second prerequisite, Monster Hunter Rise players will have to put in some work. Only then will they be able to see what the new monsters are all about.

Players who haven't played in a while can try out the Sunbreak demo. It is a great opportunity to see what kind of new content they can expect. The demo showcases new monsters, armor, and a fight with Malzeno (the creature seen on the cover for Sunbreak).

