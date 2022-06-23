How to craft Master’s Touch Jewels in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has an assortment of weapons, armor, and upgrades that players can craft from the carved bodies of slain monsters.

One such item is the Mastery Jewel 2, which gives players the Master’s Touch skill. When dealing critical hits, Master’s Touch has the chance to prevent loss of sharpness to one’s weapon. To obtain Mastery Jewel 2 in Monster Hunter Rise, players will need:

Lazurite Jewel

Fire Dragon Scale+

Teostra Mane

Goss Harag Bile

Here are some quick guides on finding every ingredient required to create a Mastery Jewel 2 in Monster Hunter Rise. Out of the four materials, Goss Harag Bile will certainly be the most difficult to acquire.

Create a Mastery Jewel 2 to obtain Master’s Touch in Monster Hunter Rise

Where to get Lazurite Jewel

Lazurite Jewels appear frequently enough, but the problem stems from how they’re obtained in Monster Hunter Rise. It’s possible to find them in the environment (via lotting). However, the more lucrative option is completed quests and objectives of the 6-star and 7-star variety.

The method of farming Lazurite Jewels is participating in Apex Monster Quests. Of course, some Apex creatures take longer to defeat than others. That is why players should focus their efforts on defeating Apex Arzuros since it is the easiest Apex Monster to defeat. This allows gamers to collect all eight Lazurite Jewels they will need in the quickest way possible.

Where to find Fire Dragon Scale+ and Teostra Mane

Fire Dragon Scale+ and Teostra Manes are far more straightforward to collect in Monster Hunter Rise. According to the in-game description for the Fire Dragon Scale+, it is a scale that apparently “burns with the majesty of a fire dragon.” And yes, the way to obtain them is by fighting the dragon, Teostra. Six are needed altogether for the recipe.

Players have a better chance of obtaining a Fire Dragon Scale+ from the target reward. If that isn’t possible, there’s always the body, the trail, and drop rewards. The chances of obtaining the Fire Dragon Scale+ from each source are:

As a target reward : 26%

: 26% As a carve reward (body ): 21%

): 21% As a carve reward (trail) : 17%

: 17% As a drop reward: 25%

As for the Teostra Mane (if the name didn’t give it away), it too can be obtained from the Teostra. While it has an 18% and 19% as a carve and target reward, players have the best chance of obtaining Teostra Mane as a broken part reward. In fact, there’s a 25% chance, and only four are required.

Where to acquire Goss Harag Bile

Out of the four materials, the Goss Harag Bile is certainly the most difficult to obtain for the Mastery Jewel 2. This is solely due to its incredibly low drop chance. There’s only a 5% chance that it will drop if players capture the Goss Harag. Every other option pans out like so:

As a target reward : 3%

: 3% As a carving reward (body) : 2%

: 2% As a material reward : 1%

: 1% As a broken part rewards (back): 8%

The highest chance is attacking its back while also attempting to capture the Goss Harag Bile in Monster Hunter Rise. Only one is needed to obtain Master’s Touch.

