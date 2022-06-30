How to find Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak PC save file location

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the highly anticipated DLC, is finally live on PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch, and fans seem to be having a great time going through all the additional content that the title Master rank has to offer.

It was earlier in 2022 that Monster Hunter Rise was finally able to make its way to PC. It was one of the most hyped launches ahead of Elden Ring, and Capcom delivered a highly upgraded performance and gameplay experience on the platform.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



But enough talk…have at you! Such ELEGANCE can only belong to the imposing new Elder Dragon, Malzeno.But enough talk…have at you! #Sunbreak is nearly upon us. Such ELEGANCE can only belong to the imposing new Elder Dragon, Malzeno. But enough talk…have at you! #Sunbreak is nearly upon us. https://t.co/s6uZwqSpEJ

The developers were able to provide great visuals, along with an immersive experience reminiscent of Monster Hunter World.

Now with the Sunbreak expansion finally live, players are trying to find the save location of the game on their PC. Being able to find the exact location is easier said than done. Hence, today’s guide will go over where players can find the saved file location for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on their PC.

Locating Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Save File on PC

Like the base game, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak uses Steam Cloud Save. However, players cannot find the save file in the usual My Documents folder or the App Data.

Instead, they will be required to navigate to the Steam Library with the aid of the game’s APP ID as its unique identifier.

Hence, the file location of the game on PC is: <steam>/userdata/<your_id>/1446780/remote

Knowing the file location of any game purchased through Steam is incredibly important, as cloud storage is not always the most reliable when it comes to data backup, and online saved files are at times prone to getting corrupted.

Manually saving the game files is something that many players prefer over cloud storage as a sort of backup. Additionally, knowing the save location will also allow players to transfer their progress of a particular game, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, in this case, from one Steam account to another.

Knowing the saved file location can also be integral if players are having issues with the performance of a particular title. The issue can be related to corrupted game files, and knowing their location is handy if players need to switch them out with another set of files.

Save file locations also help when it comes to modding a particular title via the Nexus Mods, as players will often like to retain their original save files before introducing mods into the title.

Moreover, the location is also needed if players want to get their hands on a 100% completed version of the PC save game file for the games. Players are often stuck on difficult levels, and savefiles allow them to skip certain levels and go through a tough enemy.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak does not currently have a 100% complete PC save file as the expansion just got its official launch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far