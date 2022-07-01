Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What is Monster Hardbone and how to find them

Monster Hunter Rise's highly anticipated expansion, Sunbreak, is out on Nintendo Switch and PC for players across the globe to once again dive into the many unique and fun hunting adventures. The expansion comes with a host of new monsters to hunt, weapons and armor sets to craft, and locales to explore.

The Monster Hunter Rise base game already features a ton of fun and interesting weapons, each with unique skills that drastically change the playstyle. Sunbreak comes with even more weapons for all 14 weapon types. These weapons don't come cheap, as players will need to hunt and farm resources from monsters to be able to craft and upgrade them.

Monster Hardbone is a unique item in the game, and this article will look at the locations in the game where players can find and farm these and also explain how to use them in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Finding and using Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Based on the in-game description of the Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, it is:

"A precious bone rarely yeilded by wyverns. Hard to forge but incredibly strong."

These resources, classified as Monster Materials, have a rarity of 6 and sell price for 1400 Zenny.

Where to find and farm the Monster Hardbone

The Monster Hardbone is an item dropped by the Leviathan Somnacanth in both the base game as well as the expansion Sunbreak. This monster is a Leviathan that leverages Sleep affinity as well as Waterblight against its enemies in battle.

The biggest weakness of this monster is the Thunder element, thus a weapon imbued with Thunder can prove fairly helpful in slaying this monster. The item drop rate for Monster Hardbone from Somnacanth is 7% as a reward for slaying the monster in battle and 14% with a guaranteed double drop as a capture reward.

Players can also farm the Monster Hardbone as a reward for quest completion in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hardbone as quest reward

Monster Hardbone is rewarded for completing the following quests in Sunbreak:

Hunter Rank (HR) 6 quests:

Showdown in the Arena

Be One with the Bow

Invoke the Insect Glaive

Grasp the Gunlance

Learn the Long Sword

Do it for Dango!

Red Skies at Night

The Abyss Stares Back

Closer Than it Appears

Skies are Gray

Sharpening Amber Fangs

A Somniferous Elegy

Skies Flash, Clouds Boom

The Blue Bomber's Best Bud

Hunter Rank (HR) 7 quests:

A Whilwind of a Stage

Occupational Hazards

Fought, Failed, Fired Up

Ruckus in the Rain

A Quartet of Horns

Seared Situation

A Resounding Roar

Subterranean Disturbances

A Muddy Invitation

Clad in Hellfire

Master Utsushi's Challenge Part 3

Master Utsushi's Challenge Part 1

Death From Above

Advanced: Dual Calamities

Master Utsushi's Challenge Part 4

I Can't Do What Somnacan

Heart of a Ninja

Almudron: Fashion Victim

Kunai Ask you a Favor?

Zin and Yang

Memories of That Day

Return of the Bazelguese

It should also be noted that the Monster Hardbone can also be found as a reward for HR 6 and HR 7 quests in Monster Hunter Rise, which are High Rank quests.

How to use the Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Monster Hardbone is a forging material that is used to craft and upgrade various weapons, weapon upgrades, and armor pieces in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapons that use Monster Hardbone in their crafting recipes:

Hidden Gunlance I

Dual Threat I

Flammensucher I

Flammenkornet I

Bazel Buster I

Rookslayer Bowgun I

Hidden Harmonic I

Diablos Coilbender I

Axe Semper Tyrannis I

Rookslayer Axe I

Diablos Rod I

Weapon upgrades that require Monster Hardbone:

Hidden Stinger II

Kadachi Raijodo

Anteka Blaster

Cyclo-Hammer II

Datura Spear

Garamorse

Illusory Frilled Wail

Ludroth Shellbreaker

Poison Serpentblade

Pukei Launcher II

Shaucha Pureblade

Shocking Slicer

Ample Bowfish

Bombadgy's Cry

Czar Switch Axe

Felyne Cannon

Hellish Edge

Ladybug Cannon II

Native's Horn

Pukei Hammer II

Scorpion Lance

Soldier's Dagger II

Squawkscythe

Twin Flames I

Valkyrie Blade II

Wishing Star II

Egg hammer II

Flammenkaefer II

Jyura Duo II

Tormentor

Sturdy Glaive Redux

Usurper's Downpour II

Venomedge

Yadora Morte

Flammenbeil II

Infected Veil

Jyura Mudblade II

Armor pieces that require Monster Hardbone to craft:

Skull Visage S

Brigade Lobos S

Jelly Boots S

Utsushi Braces (V) S/ Channeler's Prayer S

Diablos Vambraces S

Nargacuga Coil S

Sinister Garb S

Utsushi Braces (H) S/ Channeler's Hope S

Brigade Boots S

Brigade Coil S

Brigade Vambraces S

Jelly Hat S

Anjanath Coil S

S. Studded Hat S

Remobra Headgear S

Tobi-Kadachi Braces S

Utsushi Tassets (V) S/ Channeler's Obi S

Diablos Coil S

Remobra Feet S

Jelly Gloves S

Remobra Suit S

Shelled Sandals S

Utsushi Greaves (H) S/ Channeler's Robe S

Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler's Hair-tie S

Utsushi Tassets (H) S/ Channeler's Obi S

S. Studded Gloves S

Utsushi Chest (V)S/ Channeler's Robe S

Brigade Suit S

Utsushi Greaves (V) S/ Channeler's Hakama S

Utsushi Mask (V) S/ Channeler's Hair-tie S

Gargwa Mask S

Using this guide, players should be able to farm Monster Hardbone in no time, craft weapons and armor pieces suited to their playstyle, and go out on new and exciting hunts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

