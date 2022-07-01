Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What is Monster Hardbone and how to find them

Monster Hunter Rise's highly anticipated expansion, Sunbreak, is out on Nintendo Switch and PC for players across the globe to once again dive into the many unique and fun hunting adventures. The expansion comes with a host of new monsters to hunt, weapons and armor sets to craft, and locales to explore.
The Monster Hunter Rise base game already features a ton of fun and interesting weapons, each with unique skills that drastically change the playstyle. Sunbreak comes with even more weapons for all 14 weapon types. These weapons don't come cheap, as players will need to hunt and farm resources from monsters to be able to craft and upgrade them.
Monster Hardbone is a unique item in the game, and this article will look at the locations in the game where players can find and farm these and also explain how to use them in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Finding and using Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Based on the in-game description of the Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, it is:
"A precious bone rarely yeilded by wyverns. Hard to forge but incredibly strong."
These resources, classified as Monster Materials, have a rarity of 6 and sell price for 1400 Zenny.
Where to find and farm the Monster Hardbone
The Monster Hardbone is an item dropped by the Leviathan Somnacanth in both the base game as well as the expansion Sunbreak. This monster is a Leviathan that leverages Sleep affinity as well as Waterblight against its enemies in battle.
The biggest weakness of this monster is the Thunder element, thus a weapon imbued with Thunder can prove fairly helpful in slaying this monster. The item drop rate for Monster Hardbone from Somnacanth is 7% as a reward for slaying the monster in battle and 14% with a guaranteed double drop as a capture reward.
Players can also farm the Monster Hardbone as a reward for quest completion in Monster Hunter Rise.
Monster Hardbone as quest reward
Monster Hardbone is rewarded for completing the following quests in Sunbreak:
Hunter Rank (HR) 6 quests:
- Showdown in the Arena
- Be One with the Bow
- Invoke the Insect Glaive
- Grasp the Gunlance
- Learn the Long Sword
- Do it for Dango!
- Red Skies at Night
- The Abyss Stares Back
- Closer Than it Appears
- Skies are Gray
- Sharpening Amber Fangs
- A Somniferous Elegy
- Skies Flash, Clouds Boom
- The Blue Bomber's Best Bud
Hunter Rank (HR) 7 quests:
- A Whilwind of a Stage
- Occupational Hazards
- Fought, Failed, Fired Up
- Ruckus in the Rain
- A Quartet of Horns
- Seared Situation
- A Resounding Roar
- Subterranean Disturbances
- A Muddy Invitation
- Clad in Hellfire
- Master Utsushi's Challenge Part 3
- Master Utsushi's Challenge Part 1
- Death From Above
- Advanced: Dual Calamities
- Master Utsushi's Challenge Part 4
- I Can't Do What Somnacan
- Heart of a Ninja
- Almudron: Fashion Victim
- Kunai Ask you a Favor?
- Zin and Yang
- Memories of That Day
- Return of the Bazelguese
It should also be noted that the Monster Hardbone can also be found as a reward for HR 6 and HR 7 quests in Monster Hunter Rise, which are High Rank quests.
How to use the Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
The Monster Hardbone is a forging material that is used to craft and upgrade various weapons, weapon upgrades, and armor pieces in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Weapons that use Monster Hardbone in their crafting recipes:
- Hidden Gunlance I
- Dual Threat I
- Flammensucher I
- Flammenkornet I
- Bazel Buster I
- Rookslayer Bowgun I
- Hidden Harmonic I
- Diablos Coilbender I
- Axe Semper Tyrannis I
- Rookslayer Axe I
- Diablos Rod I
Weapon upgrades that require Monster Hardbone:
- Hidden Stinger II
- Kadachi Raijodo
- Anteka Blaster
- Cyclo-Hammer II
- Datura Spear
- Garamorse
- Illusory Frilled Wail
- Ludroth Shellbreaker
- Poison Serpentblade
- Pukei Launcher II
- Shaucha Pureblade
- Shocking Slicer
- Ample Bowfish
- Bombadgy's Cry
- Czar Switch Axe
- Felyne Cannon
- Hellish Edge
- Ladybug Cannon II
- Native's Horn
- Pukei Hammer II
- Scorpion Lance
- Soldier's Dagger II
- Squawkscythe
- Twin Flames I
- Valkyrie Blade II
- Wishing Star II
- Egg hammer II
- Flammenkaefer II
- Jyura Duo II
- Tormentor
- Sturdy Glaive Redux
- Usurper's Downpour II
- Venomedge
- Yadora Morte
- Flammenbeil II
- Infected Veil
- Jyura Mudblade II
Armor pieces that require Monster Hardbone to craft:
- Skull Visage S
- Brigade Lobos S
- Jelly Boots S
- Utsushi Braces (V) S/ Channeler's Prayer S
- Diablos Vambraces S
- Nargacuga Coil S
- Sinister Garb S
- Utsushi Braces (H) S/ Channeler's Hope S
- Brigade Boots S
- Brigade Coil S
- Brigade Vambraces S
- Jelly Hat S
- Anjanath Coil S
- S. Studded Hat S
- Remobra Headgear S
- Tobi-Kadachi Braces S
- Utsushi Tassets (V) S/ Channeler's Obi S
- Diablos Coil S
- Remobra Feet S
- Jelly Gloves S
- Remobra Suit S
- Shelled Sandals S
- Utsushi Greaves (H) S/ Channeler's Robe S
- Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler's Hair-tie S
- Utsushi Tassets (H) S/ Channeler's Obi S
- S. Studded Gloves S
- Utsushi Chest (V)S/ Channeler's Robe S
- Brigade Suit S
- Utsushi Greaves (V) S/ Channeler's Hakama S
- Utsushi Mask (V) S/ Channeler's Hair-tie S
- Gargwa Mask S
Using this guide, players should be able to farm Monster Hardbone in no time, craft weapons and armor pieces suited to their playstyle, and go out on new and exciting hunts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.