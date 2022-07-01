Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What are Twisted Stiffbone and how to find them?

The highly anticipated expansion to Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak, has finally been released to millions of players around the globe on both Nintendo Switch and PC. Players are undeniably intrigued and excited to see what new experiences are in store with this newest chapter in the Monster Hunter series.

The Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise comes with a huge variety of new monsters to hunt, weapons and armor set to craft, and two new locales to explore, i.e., the Citadel and Jungle.

Monster Hunter games have always been about tracking and hunting monsters using highly customizable gear that players can craft using various in-game resources littered throughout the map.

This article dives into one of the most necessary crafting resources, the Twisted Stiffbone. Players can find and potentially farm these resources.

Farming and crafting uses of the Twisted Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

What is the Twisted Stiffbone

According to the in-game description of the Twisted Stiffbone, these are:

"A heavy bone. Invoves the indescribable fear of the desolate Shrine Ruins."

These resources, classified as Bones in the game, have a rarity of eight and a selling price of 640 Zenny.

Where to find the Twisted Stiffbone

The Twisted Stiffbone can only be found in the Master Rank maps of the game. The Master Rank, introduced with the Sunbreak expansion, is essentially a set of challenging hunts that allow players to face some returns and new monsters in the game with added difficulty and better rewards.

The monsters in the Master Rank usually exhibit slightly altered attack patterns and increased aggression and damage. Master Rank is heavily touted as the ultimate Monster Hunter challenge that requires players to have some of the best gear and optimized builds to take down vicious monsters in these hunts.

The Twisted Stiffbone can only be found in the Master Rank map of the Shrine Ruins in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Players can farm the Twisted Stiffbone from various bonepiles littered around Shrine Ruins in the game.

How to find Twisted Stiffbone in Shrine Ruins

Players can farm the Twisted Stiffbone resource as soon as they unlock the Master Rank map of the Shrine Ruins in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Although these resources can be carved from the many bonepiles littered across the map, the easiest ones to get to are in Area 7 and 5 of Shrine Ruins.

Players can find the Twisted Stiffbone from a bonepile in Area 7, located atop the hill west of Area 7. Players must climb up twice to reach the top from the path heading up to Area 7.

From there, players can use the Great Wirebug found next to the bonepile to reach the next bonepile with the Twisted Stiffbone. Upon landing, players need to look for a wooden arch and use a Wirebug to cross the gap and head through the arch to reach Area 5. Here they can find the next bonepile to carve Twisted Stiffbone from.

How to use the Twisted Stiffbone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Twisted Stiffbones are a forging material used to craft and upgrade various weapons and armor pieces in the game. Using this guide, players should be able to farm the Twisted Stiffbone in no time, craft their desired weapon and armor pieces and go out on new and exciting hunts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

