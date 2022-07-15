How to get Afflicted Fangs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has been highly praised by the community for its excellent new characters and equipment. However, like every other Monster Hunter game, the grind for late-game gear and resources can get quite draining if the player does not attack the correct dragons for the items they require.

In the course of their gameplay, players will need to get their hands on Afflicted category items at some point. Like many other resources, these can only be found after killing and carving very specific monsters.

Each Afflicted resource can be found via the same means. Players can readily find Afflicted resources from Afflicted monsters, but each monster drops an exclusive part. Hence, players need to be aware of the dragons and their corresponding items.

Finding Afflicted Fangs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

How an Afflicted monster appears in Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

As players move forward with their playthrough of Sunbreak, the need for better gear becomes quickly apparent as a few difficulty spikes may be encountered. Luckily, once the player reaches Master Rank 10, they will be able to accept a new type of hunt if they choose to do so. These are known as "Anomaly Quests."

These quests require that the player track down and slay a type of creature more aggressively than others. These monsters can be easily distinguished, as they are surrounded by glowing red fog.

Afflicted Fangs will only be dropped from certain monsters with a four-star rank. The monsters that drop this material are as follows:

Garangolm

Magnamalo

Nargacuga

Barioth

However, some players may struggle when it comes to hunting these monsters quickly and effectively. Knowing what types of attacks these monsters are weak to is the key to fast and effective farming.

Analysing the weaknesses of dragons with the Afficted Fang

Garangolm

Garangolm as it appears in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

Garangolm is a large beast found in the Flooded Forests and Citadel areas. This monster is weak to Thunder-based attacks. Its arms are weak to strikes from hammers, while the rest of its body is weak to slashing attacks from greatswords.

Magnamalo

Magnamalo as it appears in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

Magnamalo is a fanged wyvern beast that can be found at the Shrine Ruins. This beast has a weakness to water-element attacks and hammer strikes.

Nargacuga

Nargacuga as it appears in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

Nargacuga is susceptible to thunder-element attacks and hammer strikes. This monster can be found at Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, and Jungle areas.

Barioth

Barioth as it appears in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

Barioth is the last monster that drops Afflicted fangs in the game. It can be found at Citadel and Frost Islands and can incur significant damage with blunt weapons and fire attacks.

