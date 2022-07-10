What drops can you get from Garangolm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Garangolm is a ferocious monster that players can hunt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. And like any other monster players opt to take down in the expansion, it has a lot of rewards to offer when it is captured or looted after being killed in battle.

This fanged beast can be tough to take down, but it is absolutely worth it for the prizes that can be obtained once it has been defeated. Players can expect a loot pool of 10 different drops.

All 10 drops to get from Garangolm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Every piece of loot from monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has a percentage chance of dropping. Getting these drops may also require players to target certain parts of the monster's body or carve them.

When taking on the Garangolm, players can expect a handful of rewards from carving it after it has been beaten, breaking parts of its armor, and from simply winning the battle.

It is recommended that players go after the Garangolm on a Master Rank hunt to increase the chances of obtaining the best possible. Here is each potential drop and the chances of obtaining it from the monster.

Garangolm Cortex: It has a Target drop rate of 19%, a broken Tail drop rate of 15%, a Carve drop rate of 37%, and a 50% Master Rank drop rate.

Garangolm Shard: It has a Target drop rate of 34%, a broken Head drop rate of 25%, and a Carve drop rate of 26%.

Golm Thick Juice: It has a Target drop rate of 21%, a broken Arm drop rate of 20%, a broken Head drop rate of 10%, a Carve drop rate of 14%, and a 30% Master Rank drop rate.

Garangolm Hardfang: It has a Target drop rate of 14%, a broken Head drop rate of 60%, and a Carve drop rate of 37%.

Golm Ploughtail: It has a Target drop rate of 7% and a broken Tail drop rate of 80%.

Large Beast Gem: It has a Target drop rate of 5%, a broken Tail drop rate of 5%, a broken Head drop rate of 5%, a Carve drop rate of 3%, and a 3% Master Rank drop rate.

Garangolm Fist: It has a broken Arm drop rate of 80%.

Beast Tear: It has a 10% Master Rank drop rate.

Large Beast Tear: It has a 40% Master Rank drop rate.

Afflicted Fang: This item can be obtained during a Garngolm Anomaly Quest hunt. It has a Carve drop rate of 20%.

Every reward dropped from the Garangolm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be used in upgrading or crafting; the Golm and Garangolm armor sets see multiple uses of the above items.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



How have you fared against Garangolm so far?



#Sunbreak #MonsterHunter Boasting incredible strength, a rigid body, and the power of fire and water, Garangolm easily earns its reputation as one of the imposing Three Lords.How have you fared against Garangolm so far? Boasting incredible strength, a rigid body, and the power of fire and water, Garangolm easily earns its reputation as one of the imposing Three Lords. How have you fared against Garangolm so far? #Sunbreak #MonsterHunter https://t.co/iPjK7kLg38

When it comes to the Beast Tear and Large Beast Tear, players will find that they simply provide Kamura Points. These points can be used to upgrade skills or be traded for various goods. And lastly, the Afflicted Fang is used to craft decorations, such as the Hellfire Jewel or the Wirebug Jewel. It has one use with regard to weapons, and that is to upgrade the Rosenehrgeiz.

