How to get Afflicted Shells in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

With the recent Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise finally here, players have already begun grinding out this massive content drop for their favorite game. However, they may face a significant difficulty spike during their playthrough, leaving many users to pursue higher-level gear and weapons.

Some of the best late-game gear and weapons require specific materials to be crafted. Much like most other gear in the game, it requires them to collect various resources before they can be crafted. However, some of the best gear requires some rather convoluted items to first be picked up.

Such articles are known as "Afflicted Items." These resources can, fittingly, be collected after gamers hunt and slay various Afflicted Monsters.

However, some of these various crafting recipes require particular Afflicted Items. With each Afflicted Item coming from a different monster, some pointers may help.

Farming Afflicted Shells in Monster Hunter Rise

Each Afflicted Item comes from a different monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

These hunts players pursue to find these Afflicted Creatures are called "Anomaly Quests." Like every other quest in Monster Hunter Rise, these quests tell them what monster they will hunt, followed by a rating. These ratings scale from one star being the easiest to four being the hardest.

To find Afflicted Shells, users need to pursue the three-star Anomaly Quests. However, it is worth keeping in mind that not every three-star Anomaly Quest will yield a monster capable of dropping an Afflicted Shell. So which of the available three-star Afflicted Monsters have the potential to reward these?

Firstly, gamers looking to pursue the Afflicted Shells might want to know what these resources can be crafted into. These items can be used to craft the following decorations:

KO Jewel +4

Physique Jewel +4

Refresh Jewel +4

In terms of weapons and armor, these Afflicted resources are used to upgrade weapons to their final tier rather than crafting completely new items. Depending on the weapon tree, these resources can be used on a particular weapon to allow it to reach its maximum level.

When selecting an Anomaly Quest at the Quest Selection station, what the monster drops is not placed on the board alongside its name. With this in mind, players may need to research if they want to pursue a specific resource. This can make finding particular resources for newer users.

With this being stated, here is a list of monsters that yield a chance to drop the Afflicted Shell item:

Blood Orange Bishaten

Somnacanth

Jyuratodus

Shogun Ceanataur

Keep in mind that these are three-star Anomaly Quests. With the maximum difficulty rating being four stars, these quests will be challenging for newer, unprepared Monster Hunter Rise gamers.

For tips for each hunt, the best type of attacks against each monster are those of the thunder element. Every monster on the list prior is weak to thunder aside from the Blood Orange Bishaten, which is vulnerable to attacks of the fire element.

