Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak version 10.0.3 patch notes - Capcom finally fixes the “Crash on Startup” error for PC

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak got a new version update today. Patch 10.0.3 introduced a series of bug fixes in the game to iron out some of the performance inconsistencies.

Since Master Rank hit the live servers last week, players have been facing a lot of issues with the title in terms of bugs that were crashing their systems.

Hence, one of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the fix that Capcom just introduced to the bug, where PC players were temporarily losing the right to play the Sunbreak expansion even after purchasing or activating it. This has led to the game crashing on startup and has been one of the biggest problems for PC players for some time now.

The developers have also addressed other major bugs in the latest patch, some of which hit the Insect Glaive monster essence collection issue as well, along with Palico movements.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Capcom’s official website.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak version 10.0.3 patch notes

Players

Fixed a bug causing your Palico's Support Moves to change randomly when teaching them certain Secret Support Moves.

Fixed a bug preventing a reload rating lowered by 2 levels from recovering, if you remove the Elemental Reload Switch Skill after performing a specific set of actions with the light bowgun.

(We've also confirmed a bug in the reload display under Equipment Info, and this will be addressed in a future update.)

Monsters

Fixed a bug causing the game to shut down when performing a specific string of attacks using the insect glaive's Kinsect Bonus: Boosted Powder Extract on Rakna-Kadaki or Pyre Rakna-Kadaki.

Locales and ENvironment

Fixed a bug in dialogue with the Buddy Scout regarding newly added Buddy Skills that was aimed at all players, instead of only affected players.

Quests

For A1★ and A2★ quests, the health for all monsters and the attack power of some monsters has been adjusted.

Base and Facilities

Fixed a bug very occasionally causing the game to freeze after using the Lottery with an amiibo

MIscellaneous

Fixed a bug causing the player to temporarily lose the right to play Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak when purchasing or activating DLC during gameplay.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Nintendo users will be able to check the version on which their device is on by looking at the bottom right of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title screen. Online gameplay for the title will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership. However, players who do not have access to the internet will be able to play the local multiplayer as long as their version of the game matches.

