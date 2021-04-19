How to get the Airspeed Ace bundle in Free Fire this week

Cosmetic items, especially bundles, have become a big draw among players, primarily in Free Fire, due to their aesthetic value. It is difficult to resist the temptation of these items as users wish to obtain them at any cost.

Garena frequently introduces new attractive items to provide a refreshing experience. Currently, an exclusive Airspeed Ace bundle has been added to the game, which can be availed from the Fever Spin.

This article provides players with a guide on obtaining the Airspeed Ace bundle in Free Fire.

Obtaining the Airspeed Ace bundle from the Fever Spin event in Free Fire

The Airspeed Ace bundle and Scythe – Airspeed Ace are two of the many prizes available in the Fever Spin.

The event that began today, i.e., April 19, 2021, will come to an end on April 25, 2021. Users are required to spend diamonds to make spins for randomly drawing rewards from the prize pool.

A single spin is priced at 20 diamonds, whereas the set of five will be 90 diamonds. Users are guaranteed to obtain Scythe – Airspeed Ace by making a certain number of spins, but the same is not the case for the bundle.

There is a particular function of Fever Mode that will last for 15 minutes and will offer players a hefty discount of 20% for all the spins made. It will be unlocked after completing ten spins post obtaining the scythe skin.

Once this mode ends, it can be reactivated again after making ten spins.

Some of the items in the prize pool

Here is the prize pool for the Fever Spin:

Airspeed Ace Bundle

Scythe – Airspeed Ace

Red Hot bundle

Moon Flip emote

2021 Lunar New Year (Top)

2021 Lunar New Year (Bottom)

2021 Lunar New Year (Shoes)

Pet Skin HipHop Shiba

2021 Lunar Fest (Top)

2021 Lunar Fest (Bottom)

2021 Lunar Fest (Shoes)

Vampire Backpack

Wings of Devil parachute

Fiery Flames Surfboard

Dragon Lair Backpack

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

There are also numerous gun crates and other rewards up for grabs.

Players can follow the steps given below to access the event and obtain the rewards:

Step 1: Users must click on the "Calendar" icon and tap on the "News" tab.

Tap on the "Go To" button

Step 2: Under the Fever Spin section, tap the "Go To" button.

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins.

