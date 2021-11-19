How to get Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo is only available in banners that he's featured on in Genshin Impact due to his status as a 5-star character.

Only a select few 5-star characters are available on multiple banners, and Albedo isn't one of them. As a result, Genshin Impact players will need to wait until he shows up on one in order to attempt to summon him.

Summoning 5-star characters in Genshin Impact is primarily tied to luck and the Pity System. Albedo has not been available for free giveaways like Aloy, and players can't acquire him by anything other than summoning on a banner.

Here is how players can get Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo will return in a Genshin Impact 2.3 banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

The only way to get Albedo in Genshin Impact is through summoning him on his Event Wishes. His banner is known as Secretum Secretorum, and he hasn't appeared on any other Genshin Impact character's banner yet.

How many Primogems are needed to get Albedo?

It will differ from player to player (Image via Genshin Impact)

As Genshin Impact is a gacha game at its core, there is a fair amount of luck involved when trying to summon a particular character. As Albedo is only available on banners that he's featured on, players can only spend their Primogems on those banners if they want him.

Assuming they're spending it on his rerun in Genshin Impact, it can take anywhere from 160 to 28,800 Primogems (not counting Intertwined Fates). This wide range is due to luck and the Pity System.

Genshin Impact players can't alter their luck per se, but they can manipulate the Pity System to get Albedo. For example, the estimate of 28,800 Primogems is guaranteed thanks to how the Pity System works.

The Pity System in Genshin Impact

Some gacha games have a system in place to guarantee that a player will get a 5-star character (or its equivalent) after a certain number of pulls. The same feature applies to Genshin Impact, and it's known as the Pity System.

The Pity System guarantees that a player will get a 5-star character by their 90th summon. It's a 50:50 chance of it being Albedo, meaning that some only have to spend up to 14,400 Primogems to get him.

How the Pity System works (Image via u/ainhoawind)

By the 180th pull, the player will get the featured character guaranteed (Albedo in this case). However, there is also a soft Pity System to consider.

Soft Pity refers to when the player's odds of pulling a 5-star character increases after 75 pulls. It eventually caps to 100% every 90 pulls that a player does without getting a 5-star character.

An example of how Pity transfers between one banner type, but not another (Image via Genshin Impact)

Pity does carry over between banners of the same type. For example, it won't carry over from a weapon banner to a character banner, but it will carry over from something like Hu Tao's rerun to Albedo's rerun.

Ergo, a player can abuse the Pity System to guarantee that they will get Albedo in the next pull (costing only 160 Primogems).

