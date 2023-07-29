The Nightweaver is one of the first bosses Remnant 2 players will encounter during their journey. She can be encountered once players arrive in the Morrow Parish and complete a prerequisite quest involving three peculiar stone dolls. Defeating her is no easy task, however, mostly thanks to being forced to fight in a small arena. Vanquishing this foe will drop materials to craft the Nightfall weapon if dealt with conventionally.

Players may use an alternate method of killing her to drop materials for crafting the Nightshade instead, the process of which will be detailed in this article.

Note: Spoilers for Remnant 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to kill the Nightweaver to unlock the Nightshade in Remnant 2

The Nightweaver can be a challenging foe in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Nightweaver is a two-phased boss in Remnant 2. She can be found within the Tormented Asylum of Losomn and is quite challenging to beat. Players can refer to our guide on the boss for tips and a general strategy on how to beat her.

However, players will have to adjust their battle strategy slightly to obtain the Nightshade. The strat for the alternate kill is briefly described below:

1. The fight will play out largely like her first phase, and players will have to dodge her incoming attacks.

Beware of the Nightweaver's attacks (Image via Gunfire Games)

2. Beware her ice projectiles, fireballs, and close-range melee attacks. Make sure to heal and prepare your arsenal accordingly prior to battle.

3. The alternate method comes into play when she begins to summon her army of arachnids.

Fire at her glowing heart when she begins summoning the spiders (Image via Gunfire Games)

4. Fire directly at the exposed heart when she summons the spiders.

5. This can be quite challenging as you will have to deal with the swarm at the same time.

Successfully ending Phase 1 in this method will completely negate her summoning abilities in the second phase. Players can now proceed to deal with her next phase as usual. Ending the fight will now drop the Nightweaver’s finger, which can be used to craft the Nightshade instead of the Nightfall.

How can players craft the Nightshade in Remnant 2?

The Nightweaver's Finger is required to craft the Nightshade (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Nightshade is a powerful melee weapon resembling a set of claws. This particular weapon possesses a special ability, allowing the player to turn into mist when executing a Neutral evade. The move will also grant lifesteal.

The weapon can be crafted at McCabe’s and requires a Nightweaver’s Finger, 650 Scrap, and 7 Lumenite Crystal.

The weapon possesses the following stats:

47 Damage

18% Critical Hit Chance

+110% Weak Spot Damage

-20% Stagger Modifier

Beyond the Veil: Neutral Evade is transformed into mist and offers a 5% damage bonus to the weapon. Lifesteal is also activated for 5 seconds. A Perfect Dodge will double its duration.

Remnant 2 is the sequel to 2019's Remnant: From the Ashes and is a third-person shooter drawing heavy influence from the Soulsborne series of video games. The game was released worldwide on July 25, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.