How to get Ancient Coins in Honkai Star Rail?

The Ancient Coins are one of the rarer resources in Honkai Star Rail and can be found in specific regions. In miHoYo's latest adventure, there are numerous in-game resources that serve different purposes. Although these coins' current relevance is limited, many players skip past them. However, considering that they're part of an achievement, it becomes logical for players to invest their time to get the Ancient Coins.

The reasons behind miHoYo's decision not to assign a direct purpose to this particular resource in Honkai Star Rail remain unknown. However, despite the current situation, acquiring these unique coins is crucial to obtain other valuable resources such as Stellar Jades. The latter is used to open different Star Rail passes, which in turn hand out new characters and light cones.

Let's find out where you can get these coins and what quest they are a part of.

The Ancient Coins remain a quest item currently in Honkai Star Rail

There are two main ways to obtain Ancient Coins in Honkai Star Rail. They're widely available on Jarilo-VI but aren't laid out in the open. That said, getting them is pretty easy if you know what to do.

You can get these coins from different destroyable items that you can find all over the game world. Breaking them is simple; you only need to get close enough and do basic damage. If you're exploring with a ranged character, you can aim and break it when you're close enough.

Alternatively, Ancient Coins can also be discovered inside trash cans scattered throughout the game world. Whether it's breakable items or trash cans, there's no guarantee that you will find the coins in all of them. Ultimately, the chance of obtaining Ancient Coins from these sources relies on your luck.

It's worth noting that trash cans are also excellent sources for items related to in-game lore. They will help you learn about the game's main plot and characters.

How to use Ancient Coins?

The sole purpose of this particular item is to fulfill a "Twinkly, Winkly" achievement in Honkai Star Rail. This will help you move one step closer to being a completionist and earn five Stellar Jades in the process.

miHoYo is known for implementing changes and adding new content, including characters, to their games regularly. It's possible that as the game progresses, the existing system of resources will be updated, and Ancient Coins may become more valuable. As such, it's worth holding onto these coins in anticipation of future updates.

