The Fighter Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 will give you access to the one of best Maister skills in the game, Riotous Fury. Fighters are balanced characters who can do a little of both in terms of attacking foes and defending their party. However, having a skill like Riotous Fury will help players be a little more aggressive while on the offensive and can even allow them to take out smaller enemies in one go.

However, the Fighter Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 won't give you this skill until you prove you're worthy of it. This article will show you how to find and get the approval of this individual.

How players can get the approval of the Fighter Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Fighter Maister, Sir Lennart (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ratatoskr)

The Fighter Maister, Sir Lennart, can be found in the village of Melve. The area is tiny, so you shouldn't have a lot of trouble finding him. He is usually at home, which is located across the Tavern. Otherwise, he can be seen patrolling the village of Melve.

However, your first meeting with Sir Lennart won't be enough to prove that you're worthy of Riotous Fury. You need to progress further before he's ready to help you get it. After you reach Capital City, complete one of the main quests and head over to Melve again.

Upon your return, you will find that the village is once again under attack. You will see that a Drake is wreaking havoc within the Village walls. After defeating or chasing him away, you will get the approval of the Fighter Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You will have to defeat a Drake upon your return to Melve (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ratatoskr)

Head back to Sir Lennart and speak with him again once the Drake has been dealt with. This time, the Fighter Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 will reward you with a Soldier's Code, which can be used to unlock Riotous Fury.

Now that you have access to this skill, you need to be careful while using it in combat. Riotous Fury deals a great amount of damage by unleashing a flurry of blows. However, this move will take up a lot of your stamina, and its final blow will leave you exposed to enemy attacks.

If you're planning to give it to your Fighter Pawn, make sure you're standing ready to aid them after the attack ends. Moreover, you will probably not want to use Riotous Fury in a crowd. Lastly, it's worth noting that while you will be dealing a ton of damage to the enemy in front of you with this move, someone can easily get behind you and hack away at your HP.

