Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skills explained

Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skills are basically the ultimate ability that you can learn for each vocation in the game. These powerful skills will be unlocked only if you gain the approval of the particular vocation maisters. Some of those abilities are easily obtainable via the main mission, while others will require you to go out of your way and explore a bit.

Maister skills are definitely worth unlocking. If you want to access them, this guide will teach you how you can do so.

All Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skills and their locations

There are a total of 12 Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skills that you can collect during your adventure as the Arisen. Some of them are great, while others can feel ineffective once in combat. But if you are a completionist, you might want to collect all of them because that will unlock a certain trophy or achievement for Dragon's Dogma 2.

Maister skills are basically special abilities that you can learn from vocation maisters. These allow you to pull a powerful attack to take out a chunk of your enemy's health and get you out of bad situations.

Here are all the 12 maister skills you can unlock in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Fighter

Riotous Fury

Location: Melve

Melve Unlocking Criteria: Talking to Lennart after driving away the Dragon

Talking to Lennart after driving away the Dragon Ability: Deals a massive singular attack to a foe at the cost of your stamina. However, missing your target will leave you vulnerable.

This Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill is unlockable early in the game. It becomes accessible with the Redveant of Calamity mission, which is also the first quest you must complete to romance Ulrika. Talk to Lennart after you drive away the Dragon to unlock Righteous Fury.

Archer

Heavenly Shot

Location: Sacred Arbor

Sacred Arbor Unlocking Criteria: Rescue Talisien's Daughter from an Ogre

Rescue Talisien's Daughter from an Ogre Ability: Fires an almighty arrow that consumes all your stamina. The damage will be dependent on the amount of stamina consumed.

This Archery vocation maister skill can be unlocked by starting the quest Gift of the Bow. You can do this by going to the Vernsworth and talking to Glyndwr, whom you will find near the town square. Progressing in this quest will lead you to Sacred Arbor, where, after helping Talisien, he will teach you this Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill.

Thief

Blades of the Pyre

Location: Nameless Village

Nameless Village Unlocking Criteria: Talk with Flaude after reaching this location.

Talk with Flaude after reaching this location. Ability: Strikes the dagger together to create a blast from which both enemies and your party will take damage.

Receiving this maister skill is easy enough. Progress in the main story to get the quest where you will be asked by Brant to visit the Nameless Village. Go there to find Flaude and talk with him. During your conversation, he will reveal that he is the thief maister and will teach you the skill.

Formless Feint

Location: Nameless Village Thieves Guild

Nameless Village Thieves Guild Unlocking Criteria: Talk with Srail.

Talk with Srail. Ability: Increases your movement speed but will consume your stamina when it's active.

Once you head into the Thieves Guild in the Nameless Village, talk with Srail. This character will be impressed with you and gift you this Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill.

Mage

Celestial Paean

Location: North of Melve

North of Melve Unlocking Criteria: Acquire five tomes for Eini's granddaughter then talk to Eini.

Acquire five tomes for Eini's granddaughter then talk to Eini. Ability: Summons a ray of holy light that will increase the movement speed of allies and speed up stamina regeneration. However, the caster will be knocked down with their stamina drained off.

Find Eini's hut on the northern side of Melve and talk to her granddaughter, Trysha. This will start the Spellbound quest. Find all the required tomes to finish it and receive Celestial Paean Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill.

Sorcerer

Maelstrom

Location: Checkpoint Rest Town

Checkpoint Rest Town Unlocking Criteria: Complete the related quest for Sorcerer Maister Myrddin

Complete the related quest for Sorcerer Maister Myrddin Ability: Summons a storm to deal AoE damage. Though will lock the user in a particular place while casting.

Ensure you make forgeries of the scrolls that Trysha requests. You can submit these forged copies to Myrddin to unlock the Maelstrom maister spell for your sorcerer build in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Meteoron

Location: Checkpoint Rest Town

Checkpoint Rest Town Unlocking Criteria: Give Trysha the five required scrolls.

Give Trysha the five required scrolls. Ability: Summons a meteor shower and deals AoE damage. However, it will lock the user in a particular place while casting.

While Trysha's grandmother will teach you the Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill for the mage vocation, her granddaughter will teach you the sorcerer skill, Meteoron. Finish the quest Spellbound to get this reward.

Warrior

Arc of Might

Location: Beren's Childhood Home near Borderwatch Outpost.

Beren's Childhood Home near Borderwatch Outpost. Unlocking Criteria: Complete Beren's final trial.

Complete Beren's final trial. Ability: Uses the entire stamina bar to deal a singular almighty attack.

After you complete all of Beren's challenges in the Borderwatch Outpost, you will need to follow him to his camp and complete the Claw them into Shape mission. This questline will lead you to his final trial, which you must beat to earn the Arc of Might Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill.

Trickster

Dragon's Delusion

Location: Reverent Shrine. Located between Checkpoint Rest Town and Bakbattahl.

Reverent Shrine. Located between Checkpoint Rest Town and Bakbattahl. Unlocking Criteria: Talk with Luz's actual form

Talk with Luz's actual form Ability: Summons a dragon's apparition that can scare away enemies

Climb the Reverent Shrine to find Luz sitting on top of the building. Talk with her to get this Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill. You will also unlock the Trickster vocation in this location.

Mystic Spearhand

Wild Furie

Location: Sigurd's house in Harve village.

Sigurd's house in Harve village. Unlocking Criteria: Talking to Sigurd in his house

Talking to Sigurd in his house Ability: Unleashes a chain of Melee and Magick attacks. If you keep pressing your attack button, this chain will continue but at the cost of your stamina.

Unlocking this Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill is simple. Just talk with Sigurd at his house in Harve village and you will gain access to it.

Magick Archer

Martyr's Bolt

Location: Volcanic Island Camp

Volcanic Island Camp Unlocking Criteria: Complete Put a Spring in Thy Step

Complete Put a Spring in Thy Step Ability: You can charge a powerful magic arrow and fire it at enemies.

You will need to complete all the related quests to Put a Spring in Thy Step and help out Cliodhna to earn this Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill.

Warfarer

Rearmament

Location: Volcanic Island Camp

Volcanic Island Camp Unlocking Criteria: Speak with Warfarer maester Lamond

Speak with Warfarer maester Lamond Ability: You can charge a powerful magic arrow and fire it at enemies.

Speaking with Lamond and giving him Newt Liquor will unlock the Warfarer vocation. You can talk to him once more to receive this Dragon's Dogma 2 maister skill for the Warfarer.

