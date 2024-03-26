How to romance Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2

A certain resident of Melve has captured your heart and now you're wandering the lands, thinking of ways to romance Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2. She has charmed you with her personality during your visit to her town. The romance system in Dragon's Dogma 2 can provide a breath of fresh air, and Ulrika is among the many people you can fall for.

This guide will help you with your relationship and teach you how you can romance Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Guide to romance Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2

In your quest to romance Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2, you will need to prove your devotion to her by completing a few missions where you will be assisting her. You will meet her quite early on in the game, as she is one of the people who will help drive away the great dragon that literally steals your heart.

You will be reunited with Ulrika in the town of Melve where you will help her and the other townsfolk to repel a dragon. After this encounter, she will leave the town in fear for her life, and you will be tasked to find her. This triggers the Readvent of Calamity mission. Just go to the neighboring village of Harve to find Ulrika.

If you visit Harve for the first time, another quest called Scaly Invaders will start. Defeat a few lizardmen, and after quickly dispatching them, find Ulrika waiting in the middle of the village. Talk with her, and you will be asked to return after a few days. Head back to Melve and talk with Lennart to finish Readvent of Calamity.

If you want, you can continue with other quests or wait in an inn. If you have the Portcrystal activated, fast-travel to Harve again and talk to Ulrika. She will ask for your help to rescue villagers from the lizardmen and begin the quest for Trouble on the Cape. Agree to help her and save the group from the clutches of the monster.

Following the completion of the quest, Ulrika will become Harve's leader. Return to Melve after a few days and talk to Lennart to begin Home Is Where the Hearth Is. The town will be heavily guarded, so you'll need to pay a toll fee to enter Melve. If you agree to assist Lennart and aid the townsfolk in escaping, you must battle the guards.

After making the guards admit defeat, head back to Harve to inform Ulrika of the situation. She will thank you and ask you to return at night. A scene will play out where you will enjoy each other's company, concluding your quest to romance Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Like Wilhelmina's romance, Ulrika enjoys beautiful items, so give her flower bouquets or similar gifts to increase your affinity.

