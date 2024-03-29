How to complete Claw Them Into Shape in Dragon's Dogma 2

As you explore Dragon's Dogma 2, you might come upon the Claw Them Into Shape sidequest. This one can be unlocked virtually anytime in the game. You just have to find yourself in the right location to get started. A powerful, lion-faced Beastern, he’s looking to shape up a soldier who isn’t motivated and doesn’t know what they need to do to improve. It’s going to be up to you to provide both the armaments and the volunteer.

If you aren’t sure where to start or what to do, we’ve got you covered on Dragon's Dogma 2’s sidequest, Claw Them Into Shape. It will lead to a further sidequest for Beren, which will grant players a powerful greatsword. But as for his first mission, let’s dive into that.

Completing Claw Them Into Shape in Dragon's Dogma 2

Here's Beren's campground (Image via Capcom)

You can arrive in the Moonglaw Garden and Beren’s Campsite to work on Claw Them Into Shape in Dragon's Dogma 2 via two routes. You can either head down the western road from the Borderwatch Outpost or northwest from Melve. Depending on when you’re doing this will likely inform what route you take.

You can see the campground on the map above, where you’ll run into a Beastern in heavy armor. He’ll give you the quest anytime after you’ve completed In Dragon’s Wake, so it’s available almost anytime. He requests you get him armaments and someone who is in need of training. That means you need three swords - it doesn’t matter how much they cost or where they’re from.

It’s recommended you go back to Vernworth for Claw Them Into Shape since your other objective is in this main Dragon's Dogma 2 town. Head back to the weapon shop and pick up the three cheapest swords you can carry for the first part. It’s a long haul, though, so you may want to fast travel to get there.

Just look for Humphrey (Image via Capcom)

You’ll then want to head to the above area on the Vernworth map, and you should see a young man named Humphrey run up to you. He’s in the Merchant Quarter and is on the way to Clovis’s Barbarie. After a chat, you should speak to him again and mention Beren. He will travel in search of the Beastern Warrior.

With this taken care of, head back to Beren’s Camp for the final portion of Claw Them Into Shape in Dragon's Dogma 2. When you speak to him, mention Humphrey, and this should trigger the next part of the quest. If, for some reason, you don’t have that option, leave the area and try again. You may also have to rest for a day if that doesn’t work.

Duel Beren and put him in his place - or lose - either way's fine (Image via Capcom)

Beren will challenge you to a duel, so agree to this. All you need to do is knock him out of the ring, so go as a Fighter and Shield Bash him until he suffers a ring out. Don’t worry if you don’t win, though. The next step will involve following Beren after a report of a group of Goblins attacking people.

Follow Beren and aid him in battle with whatever you come across on your way. Finally, you’ll learn how a Cyclops attacked a group of soldiers. Speak to Beren one more time and finish this up for your 4,000 gold, 1,200 XP reward.

If you go back to his camp, you can pick up the final quest for Beren, which will involve you defeating a Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2, but you gain a powerful Greatsword as the reward: Lifetaker.

