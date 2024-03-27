How to complete The Ornate Box in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Ornate Box is a quest that you could completely pass by in Dragon's Dogma 2, even if the start of it cannot be avoided. This quest can be made slightly easier as well, depending on what you did on the way into Vernworth. It’s a worthwhile quest regardless since it gives you a wide assortment of free rewards just for completing the simple objective for the urchin that requests your help.

However, this urchin is dressed pretty well for someone pretending to be a penniless child. If you decide to complete The Ornate Box in Dragon's Dogma 2, we’ll cover what you need to do and the gifts bestowed upon you for being considerate to the urchin in question.

Completing The Ornate Box in Dragon's Dogma 2

You'll see this child again soon (Image via Capcom)

After arriving in Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2, you’ll be questioned by Captain Brant, who ultimately becomes a valuable ally; however, this also triggers the beginning of The Ornate Box. Walking back into town will trigger a guard asking you about a young urchin who just ran by. Lie to the guard and tell them that you have no idea where they went; there’s no consequence for this, and it helps the child, other than a mild dialogue change later, in the palace.

You’ll see the child, who will thank you and try to ask you for a favor. He’ll have to take off before the guard catches him for this part of Dragon's Dogma 2’s The Ornate Box side quest. Resume playing the game and complete main story quests for Brant if you wish, but if you want to focus on this side quest, wait two to three in-game days.

This mysterious urchin is standing down in front of one of the merchant carts you can interact with down the steps closer to the town entrance. He’s easy to spot, thankfully. This young boy wishes to purchase The Ornate Box from the nearby merchant, and you can either buy it for him or give him the money.

He'll appreciate the gesture either way (Image via Capcom)

I bought The Ornate Box before even chatting with him in Dragon's Dogma 2, so I had to do it that way. He appreciates it but states he wants to buy it himself. It’s worth noting that you can get a discount on the box if you helped Flora in Melve by getting the Fruit Roborant. Flora is this merchant’s daughter, so he remembers you aiding her. Sven won’t get the same treatment, so it’s better to buy it for him and save yourself some gold.

Wait a few more days in Vernworth, and you’ll find this Urchin named Sven. He’s waiting by the fountain in Dragon's Dogma 2 for the next step of The Ornate Box. You’ll learn more about the boy, who will then give you a series of rewards. You’ll have to wait a few days for each one, but here’s what you get:

Jasper x1 (Sell in Battahl later)

Ring of Accrual (increases your carry weight)

Ferrystone x1 (used in Fast Travel)

You’ll meet Sven later in the game as well, as a part of several quests, such as A Veil of Gossamer Clouds. He’s a useful ally to have, so meet him early and befriend him.

