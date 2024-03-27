How to complete The Gift of Giving in Dragon's Dogma 2

Early in Dragon's Dogma 2, you’ll encounter Daphne, who gives you the quest The Gift of Giving. A young blonde orphan, she wishes for your help and needs several items to make her dreams come true. Many of these items are likely to be things you’ve encountered in the world thus far. While they aren’t monetarily expensive, they are worth it to this orphan, so take the time to help her in the slums of Vernworth.

This is one of several quests that involve the orphanage in Verworth in some capacity or another. The Gift of Giving in Dragon's Dogma 2 will take a few in-game days as you wait for her next request, but it’s a simple one to complete.

Completing The Gift of Giving in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can go here, or you can just head to the brothel and pilfer a bunch of flowers. (Image via Capcom)

Upon interacting with Daphne in Dragon's Dogma 2, the blue-robed, blonde orphan will give you a quest: The Gift of Giving. Her request is a very simple one - she’d like a bunch of flowers to give to the people who watch over her at the orphanage. You can combine several types together to craft flowers for Daphne in Dragon's Dogma 2 to get the same result:

Sunbloom/Noonbloom

Sunbloom/Moonglow

Noonbloom/Moonglow

This quest will give you an objective out near Vernworth, which is marked on the map above. However, you can also find bunches of flowers throughout town. We recall finding a bundle of flowers in the castle, in the Vernworth Inn, and in one of the chests at The Rose Chateau Borderlrie. Give her the flowers in Dragon's Dogma 2, and after a day or two, you’ll get the next step of The Gift of Giving.

Next, she’d like a piece of Silver Ore - if you’ve already journeyed through any of the game’s caves, you likely have at least one piece of this. The game will also give you an objective in the world to go to if you’d like - but if you’ve been to Trevo Mine to unlock Sorcerer and Warrior, you should have a few pieces lying in your inventory. Give this to her, and after a few days, she’ll have another task.

This is dangerous unless you can levitate. (Image via Capcom)

The next item is a pair of pieces of Gold Ore, which you may, again, also have by now. Once again, you can find this in Trevo Mine, so keep an eye out while exploring the caves. You can also head to the main quest objective for this but only do this if you have access to the Levitation spell as a Mage/Sorcerer. Water in Dragon's Dogma 2 is dangerous, so you don’t want to be caught in it.

Turn these in to Daphne for the final part of The Gift of Giving in a few days' time. Just return to her after a couple of in-game days, and she’ll ask for five items that can cure the “Blighted” status ailment. These include Detoxifying Decotation, Panacea, and other similar items.

The easiest way to get these is to head to Philbert’s Sundries in Vernworth, but you might already have a small stack of these items in your inventory, as we did. Otherwise, craft them with Syrupwort Leaf and Pitywort.

Once you bring the final items to Daphne, she gives you 900 XP, 100 gold, and the all-important Golden Trove Beetle - using this increases the weight you can carry.

