How to craft a bunch of flowers for Daphne in Dragon's Dogma 2

In Dragon's Dogma 2, Daphne will send you on a quest to fetch a bunch of flowers for her. This is just one of the many weird requests your Arisen will get during their adventures around the lands of Vermund and Battahl. You'll need flowers more than once during your time with Capcom's latest RPG. Now, finding a bunch of flowers isn't too hard if you know where to look, but if you don't, we've got you covered.

This article will show you how to craft and find a bunch of flowers for Daphne in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to get a bunch of flowers for Daphne in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can come across a bunch of flowers in the wild (Image via Capcom || YouTube/WoW Quests)

You can find a bunch of flowers lying around or craft them. If you're more on the creative side of things, you'll need the materials listed below to craft some flowers for yourself:

Sunbloom - Found near Martyr's resting place, located northwest of Melve

Found near Martyr's resting place, located northwest of Melve Noonbloom - Explore the region northeast of Checkpoint Rest Town to come across this flower

Explore the region northeast of Checkpoint Rest Town to come across this flower Moonglow - Head over to Moonglow Garden, located west of Borderwatch Outpost, to find a ton of these

If you get these flowers, head over to your inventory, look through the different crafting recipes, and find one to make a bunch of flowers. This should help you fulfill Daphne's request in Dragon's Dogma 2. However, if you don't want to craft, you can always explore and find flowers in the wild.

Crafting a bunch of flowers is extremely easy (Image via Capcom || YouTube/WoW Quests)

Listed below are all the places where you can find a bunch of flowers in the game:

Found in multiple chests around the vicinity of Vernworth Castle.

Found on the first floor of the Inn, located in the Merchant Quarters.

You can spend 1000G at a vendor to buy a bunch of flowers for Daphne in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Now you can return to Daphne and give her the flowers she's so desperately waiting for. Once you've got that out of the way, the little girl will also ask you for an Ore, so you might as well get your hands on one before returning to her.

You can now get your hands on a bunch of flowers at any given time. Remember, it is always better to buy this item for 1000 G if you're short on time.

Check out our other articles covering Dragon's Dogma 2:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx guide || Obtain Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2 || How to escape the Gaol in Dragon's Dogma 2