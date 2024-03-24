Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx guide: All answers, locations, boss fight, and more

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx is among the wild and mystical beasts waiting to challenge you in Capcom's latest RPG. This creature will test your wit and ability to solve puzzles. This optional boss can be found hidden in a certain location, and locating her will be as hard as the riddles she will throw your way.

But fret not, Arisen. This guide will teach you how to beat the challenging foe that is the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx to obtain some enticing rewards.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx location

The trail that leads to the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx is full of dangers and wild monsters ready to end your journey. The first time you look for her, it will be in the Mountain Shrine near the Ancient Battleground. The second time you meet her will be in the Frontier Shrine near Battahl.

After you solve the first set of riddles she offers, she will move to the second location, with more challenges awaiting you. Here is how you can get to the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx.

Mountain Shrine

Mountain Shrine Location (Image via Capcom/ TagBackTV on YouTube)

Start your journey at the Checkpoint Rest Town and head northeast. Keep traveling till you come across an NPC asking you to take them to a certain area called the Ancient Battleground. Accept this quest and keep moving till you reach the area.

The Ancient Battleground will be full of monsters, and a gigantic Drake which you can fight or avoid. Escort the NPC to the fortress overlooking the battlefield to receive a key that can unlock one of the rooms in the area that contains some loot.

Head to the top of the fortress and a Cyclops will be waiting for you. Defeat or avoid the giant and climb the ladder. Turn right, and you will be able to spot a cave. Go in and explore through the cave till you can find an exit. You will arrive at an area called Ancient Ruins. Proceed through the area till you find a giant stair leading you to the shrine.

You can find the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx inside this shrine. Place a Portcrystal if you have one just outside the shrine before interacting with the creature inside.

Frontier Shrine

Frontier Shrine Location (Image via Capcom/TagBackTV on Youtube)

After defeating the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx in her own game for the first time, you can find her for the last time sitting in the Frontier Shrine near the Battahl region. First and foremost, head back to Checkpoint Rest Town. Then, cross the bridge and slowly climb down the rocks to reach the river's coast.

Head southwest alongside the river till you find a small path. Keep traveling down this path till you see another small road to your left. Take it and keep going till you come across the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx once again.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx riddles and solution

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx will challenge you with riddles (Image via Capcom)

Once you reach the first location, the Sphinx will ask you several questions, which will reward you with some fantastic treasures that will make your journey easier. Albeit completing them will not be easy and will require some brainstorming on your part. But fear not Arisen, we have brought you the answer to each puzzle of the Sphinx.

Now for the first batch of riddles, she will ask you at the Mountain Shrine.

1) Riddle of Eyes

She will point you towards a door after asking you the riddle. Go through it and turn around to find a chest on top of the door. Open this chest to obtain A Sealing Phial and bring it to the Sphinx.

2) Riddle of Wisdom

Use a Riftstone and recruit a Pawn with the name SphinxParent. Bring this Pawn to the Sphinx to solve this riddle.

3) Riddle of Madness

Bring the NPC you have the highest romantic affinity with to the Sphinx to complete this riddle.

4) Riddle of Rumination

This might be the most mind-boggling part as there is no definite answer. You need to go back to the place where you found your very first Seeker's Token in Dragon's Dogma 2. Go there and you will find a Finder's Token. Bring that back to the Sphinx to complete this quest.

If you cannot find the Token within 7 in-game days, the quest will fail.

5) Riddle of Conviction

You need to bring a Gold-Trove Beetle to the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx. Once you bring the item, she will be satisfied with the answer.

Once you have completed all the riddles you can head back and collect your rewards from the chests inside the Shrine. Here are the items you will receive from the treasure chests.

2x Portcrystal

1,200x RC

1x Wakestone

3x Ferrystones

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx can be encountered for the second time in Frontier Shrine (Image via Capcom/TagBackTV on Youtube)

It is advised that you grab the rewards after completing each riddle. If you are quick enough you can grab onto the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx and ferry yourself to the second location without having to walk. Do keep in mind to collect your port crystal so that you can redeploy it in the Frontier Shrine.

Now for the riddles, you will face in the Frontier Shrine

1) Riddle of Recollection

It is advised that you select this riddle first. The Sphinx will ask you how many puzzles you have solved till now and you will have to carry the exact number of statues and place it in front of her. The answer is Six, five from the Mountain Shrine plus the one for locating her the second time.

Grab the reward for completing the puzzle. You will get an Unmaking Arrow. Remember to get this item first if you want to challenge the Sphinx to a duel.

2) Riddle of Differentiation

The Sphinx will ask you to fetch a certain NPC for her and show you a picture. This will be one of two characters you can find in the game. Do save once before heading out. The two NPCs will be Vegil (no, he is not the storm that is approaching) who you can find in the Checkpoint Rest Town, or his twin brother Dante (he will not say Jackpot), located in the Bakbattahls marketplace.

Bringing the correct brother will complete the quest.

3) Riddle of Futility

You will be tasked by the Sphinx to bring a vase to a particular NPC in Bakbattahl, but you cannot be attacked or use teleportation. The easiest way to bypass this will be to bring the NPC to the vase. Go to Bakbattahl and find Maurits. Grab him and use the ferrystone to teleport to the shrine. Drop him in front of the vase to complete the quest.

Also, change your vocation to Archer while you are in Bakbattahl if you want to defeat the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx.

4) Riddle of Contest

This will be a challenging one, as you will have to wear a certain item that reduces your attack power and defeats an enemy. The best way to do this is by knocking the enemy down, grabbing them, and throwing them off a cliff.

Talk to Sphinx to finish the puzzle.

Now the Sphinx will be ready to leave, and you can trigger a fight with her by attacking her with your weapon.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx boss guide

The rewards for dealing with the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx (Image via Capcom/TagBackTV on Youtube)

If you have the Archer vocation equipped, quickly use the Unmaking Arrow and kill the Sphinx, or else you will have to fight her.

This boss battle, should it happen, is quite simple. However, its difficulty will heavily depend on the gear you have equipped. Her attacks are easy to dodge, as mainly she will blast you with fire from below and try to electrocute you with lightning strikes. Run around the arena to avoid her attacks.

Once you have dropped her to only one health bar, she will attempt to fly away. Quickly shoot the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx with the Unmaking Arrow to kill her and obtain the Key of Sagacity.

Now, you can go and open the big chest to obtain the final rewards. Here are the goodies you will receive from the chests in the Frontier Shrine.

Eternal Wakestone

1x Ring of Ambition

1x Eternal Bond

Whimsical Daydream

With that Arisen, your hunt for the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx comes to an end.

Check out the following for more Dragon's Dogma 2 Content:

Best PC settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to save your progress II Dragon's Dogma 2 all achievements and trophies II How to unlock Trickster vocations II Best early game weapons for mage vocations II How to mark locations on the map in Dragon's Dogma 2 II Best controller settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to fast travel II Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5 and Xbox Graphics settings explained II 5 settings you need to change in Dragon's Dogma 2