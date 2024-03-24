Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be found in various towns and cities across the map. However, they aren't the only ones that you can get your hands on; you can obtain smaller Portcrystals to create your very own fast travel points. You'll need these quite often since the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 is expansive, and there aren't a lot of fast travel opportunities around.

Portcrystals can be difficult to find, but we have you covered. This guide will show you how to obtain Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to get Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2

Portcrystals are one of the most convenient tools in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

You can get your hands on a single Portcrystal during the early hours of the game. Our old pal, Captain Brant in Vernworth, will gift you one upon completion of his quest line. However, if you want more, you need to visit the Bay Wayside Shrine. This is located in Battahl; head inside the Shrine and speak to the NPC to buy various items.

While you're buying Portcrystals, you might also want to get your hands on Ferrystones. However, if you want to buy items from this shrine, you need Wyrmslife Crystals. A few are found inside the Shrine and can be picked up from the floor. If you need more, you must take down a few Drakes and Dragons.

Apart from these two methods, there is only one other way to get Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2. Quite bizarrely, Portcrystals can be bought as DLC for $2.49 each.

Now, you are ready to brave the massive lands of Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom || YouTube/ConCon)

It is extremely important to note that you can only place 10 Portcrystals at one time; this doesn't include the ones already found in cities. So, don't bother grinding for more or buying a ton. Now, even though you can move the position of a Portcrystal that is already in place, it is recommended to find a suitable spot and not move it around too often.

To make use of your Portcrystals, simply open your inventory and hit the Use button. After placing one of these, use your Ferrystones to travel to any crystal you choose.

That is all you need to know about obtaining and using Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2.

