Ferrystones in Dragon's Dogma 2 are extremely important for quickly getting around the map. The world is huge, and more often than not, you will find yourself in a hurry to get from one Portcrystal to another. Moreover, side quests in the game are also on a timer, so speed is very important. This is why it is recommended to always have a few Ferrystones on you.

Although getting your hands on these items can be tricky if you don't know what you're doing, we're here to guide you. This article will show you how to get Ferrystones in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to get Ferrystones in Dragon's Dogma 2

Ferrystones are rare and expensive but worth every penny (Image via Capcom)

Much like almost every other item in the game, Ferrystone in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be obtained by playing the game how it's meant to. Looting the corpses of enemies and treasure chests, exploring the landscape, and completing side quests are all great ways to get these rare stones. You can also buy Ferrystones through various merchants; you'll have the most success scouring the stores of a wandering merchant.

Remember, if you need to get somewhere quickly, a Ferrystone will always be more useful than an Oxcart. Moreover, Oxcarts will more often than not get attacked by monsters, so it is best to avoid them as much as you can.

These stones do not come cheap and can cost up to 10,000G. So, make sure you farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 before you try to buy some Ferrystones for yourself.

When should you use Ferrystones in Dragon's Dogma 2

Always be careful with where you use your Ferrystones (Image via Capcom)

Since Ferrystones are rare and expensive, you need to be careful with how you use them. You might come to regret it if you carelessly use them for traversal. You should only pull them out when you need to get somewhere in a hurry. Usually, you will find yourself in need of Ferrystones when you're completing one of the many time-based side quests.

Another good time to use Ferrystones is when your loss gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts to get out of control. You won't always have access to a camp, so using a Ferrystone is a good option for quickly getting to an Inn.

