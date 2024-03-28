After you’ve started Spellbound in Dragon's Dogma 2, you should also pick up Sorcerer’s Appraisal. The wise Myrddin in the Checkpoint Rest Town is looking for some powerful, rare magical tomes, and conveniently enough, you’re already on the hunt for these. While you’ll have to sneak into his home to get one of them, it’s worth wrapping up the first quest before you tackle this.

The rewards for completion of this Sorcerer side quest are a powerful tome and a fancy set of robes. This article explains where the tomes are and which versions you should hand to Myrddin for Sorcerer’s Appraisal in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Completing Sorcerer’s Appraisal in Dragon's Dogma 2

One of the books is even in his house - but don't let him catch you (Image via Capcom)

After you’ve started Spellbound, you can start Sorcerer’s Appraisal in Dragon's Dogma 2. You’ll find yourself heading to Checkpoint Rest Town to speak with Myrddin - the Sorcerer Maister. He has one of the tomes you need. Make sure you have the Courtly Attire; otherwise, he won’t let you in. Speak with him, and he’ll set you on this side quest.

At this point, resume collecting the tomes, including the one in his home, by walking outside, climbing the wall, and jumping the gap to get into his house. For the first quest, Spellbound, it’s recommended you make a series of forgeries of the books you collect, as you will be giving him fakes.

Below is the location of all five legendary tomes. For more intricate details, check out our Spellbound guide for Dragon's Dogma 2. You’ll want to turn in all five fakes at once, so gather the originals at the locations below and make copies at Checkpoint Rest Town’s Scrap Shop.

You can purchase Fulminous Shield from this merchant in Melve (Image via Capcom)

Let There Be Light: Upstairs at Myrddin’s house (use outside entrance).

Upstairs at Myrddin’s house (use outside entrance). Fulminous Shield: Purchase from Merchant in Melve (5,000g).

Purchase from Merchant in Melve (5,000g). Nation’s Death Knell: Either in Waterfall Cave or Ancient Battleground.

Either in Waterfall Cave or Ancient Battleground. Howling Blizzard: Either in Waterfall Cave or trade in Nameless Village with Wendy for a fake Fulminous Shield.

Either in Waterfall Cave or trade in Nameless Village with Wendy for a fake Fulminous Shield. Towering Earth: From the Caged Magister (Main Story Quest).

Once you have all five books, bring them to Ibrahim, and take a few days to make copies. This will be expensive - around 30,000g, but it’s worth it. Bring the fakes to Myrddin and deliver them all at once. You’ll receive 11,000g, a set of robes (Ares Morpho), and Myrddin’s Chronicle (Maelstrom spell).

