Dragon's Dogma 2 features a wealth of fascinating side quests, including Till Death Do Us Part. This one’s interesting, thanks to it being about the lascivious Ser Ludolph, who wishes to steal Gregor’s wife. To do so, he’s charged Gregor with defeating a powerful Dullahan far away from Vernworth. It’s only suspected that Ludolph is using this as a plot to kill Gregor, but the townsfolk seem convinced that something is amiss.

Players can then head out into the world anytime they wish and assist Gregor during Till Death Do Us Part in Dragon's Dogma 2. We’ll guide you to this location and offer some tips on beating the boss - but at least you won’t be alone. Gregor, his men, and your Pawns will all be in the battle.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

How to complete Till Death Do Us Part in Dragon's Dogma 2

Just head up to that marker, and you're at the right locale to find the Dullahan. (Image via Capcom)

Till Death Do Us Part in Dragon's Dogma 2 is unlocked after a stranger in town tells you of a rumor that Ser Ludolph plots against Gregor, the Watchhead. It’s unknown what officially triggers the quest, but you’ll speak to Oswald, who describes Ser Ludolph as a greedy, lustful man.

The next step will task you with visiting Gregor's home in the Noble Quarter. Speak to his wife, and she'll ask you to aid him in the Illdoers' Resting Place.

Gregor has already set forth and is in the Misty Marshes, where this Illdoers' Resting Place is located. Depending on how much of the area around Vernworth you’ve explored, you may not have seen this area yet. You can see the map above; we’ve pinged the area with an “I” marker.

The fastest route appears to be traveling from Vernworth, past the Trevo Mines, and heading northwest. Take the bridge heading west, and then go northwest again, and you’ll be at the marsh.

You’ll just follow the quest marker inside this area to get to the next step of Till Death Do Us Part in Dragon's Dogma 2. Whether you search for a specific Pawn or have a friend share with you, it’s recommended you bring a mage with light-elemental spells to this bout. The Dullahan is a mighty undead.

Head across the bridge and get ready for a fight! (Image via Capcom)

This swamp is riddled with the undead, so fire and holy-based attacks are going to serve you well here. Explore the swamp, and you’ll find Gregor on an island in this swampy terrain of Dragon's Dogma 2. You’ll likely see him fighting from a distance with the glowing Dullahan. This foe has some intense sword attacks and can move swiftly.

Make sure you have a Pawn that can heal your party because this boss can hit incredibly hard. Thankfully, you only need to get one of its health bars down before it retreats. Chat with Gregor, and he’ll thank you for saving his life.

It’s unknown to us what happens if he perishes in combat, but if you win, you receive 2,800 EXP, 5,000 Gold, Steeled Virtue, and the Lustrous Targe. It’s worth doing this quest for the weapon alone, as it’s one of the best early-game weapons for the Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

