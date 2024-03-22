Best early game weapons for Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Fighter Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a reliable choice during the game's early hours. However, the initial stages of the game may feel tedious regardless of the Vocation you choose. That said, there's a way around it - if you equip your Fighter with the right weapons, you can easily breeze through the starting levels of Dragon's Dogma 2. Unfortunately, getting your hands on these weapons is not an easy task, as they can be difficult to obtain.

That's where we come in. This article will list the best early-game weapons for the Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here are the best starter weapons for Fighter Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

Having the right weapons is key in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

If you've picked the Fighter Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, you're in luck since there are plenty of strong choices during the early game. Here are the options we recommend for the best starter weapons as a Fighter:

Vermundian Brand - a solid sword you can get at Celeste's Smithy for the cheap price of 13800G. Alternatively, it can also be bought from Roderick's Smithy in Vernworth.

a solid sword you can get at Celeste's Smithy for the cheap price of 13800G. Alternatively, it can also be bought from Roderick's Smithy in Vernworth. Almace - The Almace is a magic sword available at Celeste's Smithy and will cost you 20800G.

The Almace is a magic sword available at Celeste's Smithy and will cost you 20800G. Steeled Virtue - One of the strongest swords that will serve you well till the later hours of the game. It is delivered by Captain Brant if you rent Mildred's house after finishing the 'A Place to Call Home' quest.

While all three choices are sound and serve you well, the Steeled Virtue is the best. Buying these weapons can be slightly expensive, which is why you might want to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 before you visit the Smithy.

The Trusty Sword, the starting weapon for the Fighter Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, is also a great choice. You'll want to learn some weapon skills to optimize your Fighter further. Let's explore some recommended options.

Best weapon skills for the Fighter Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The correct Weapon Skills can help you turn the tide of battle in your favor (Image via Capcom)

Weapon skills are some of the strongest attacks in the Arisen's arsenal. Here are our choices for the Fighter Vocation:

Blink Strike

Airward Slash

Shield Bash

The Blink Striker, apart from being a high DPS move, is also extremely useful in traversal to access hard-to-reach platforms. Airward Slash can make short work of flying enemies since it greatly extends your range. It is also a solid choice when facing bigger enemies in the game.

Lastly, as the name suggests, Shield Bash, an excellent defensive maneuver for getting out of a tough spot, allows you to bash enemies with your shield. You are now equipped with solid Weapon Skills in Dragon's Dogma 2.

